Flour producers lowering prices

AFTER months of higher flour prices, both of the country’s main producers of the commodity have indicated that their prices are going to be lower, at least until the end of 2022.
Flour manufacturer Nutrimix announced a nine-per cent savings for customers on Country Pride flour products for the Christmas period.
In a news release, the company noted that in keeping with its commitment to seek opportunities to ease the burden on consumers’ pockets, the Nutrimix Group of Companies announced a Christmas promotion delivering savings on a selected range of Country Pride flour products.
It said that effective December 2 until December 31, Nutrimix will offer one free 10kg bag of flour for every ten bags of 10kg purchased, or one free bale of 2kg
flour for every ten bales purchased.
Asked yesterday whether majority State-owned, National Flour Mills would match or exceed Nutrimix’s nine per cent flour price reduction, the company’s CEO, Ian Mitchell, said:
“We have already started to introduce price promotions and reductions that have afforded our customers more favourable pricing at groceries and supermarkets across the country. In some cases it is better than nine per cent.”
Mitchell said the brands targeted are Ibis, its best-selling product, as well as its value brand, Hibiscus.
The NFM CEO said the company started introducing its price promotions for flour for the Divali celebration and decided to continue the lower-price campaign for the Christmas period.
“We are doing our part to make flour more affordable,” said Mitchell.
Nutrimix said its promotion will apply to the Country Pride brand 2kg and 10kg sizes and represents an expected saving to the customer of nine per cent.
In outlining what the nine per cent savings would look like, Nutrimix said:
1. All Purpose flour (5x2kg)—a savings of $1.48 per 2kg pack
2. Bakers flour (5x2kg)—a savings of $1.44 per 2kg pack
3. Whole Wheat flour (5x2kg)—a savings of $1.70 per 2kg pack
4. Cake flour (5x2kg)—a savings of $1.48 per 2kg pack
5. Bakers flour (10 kg)—a savings of $8.34 per 10kg bag
6. All Purpose flour (10 kg)—a savings of $7.58 per 10kg bag.
The company said it will fully absorb the cost of the savings on the products as it recognises these are challenging times for families.
Nutrimix added that it wanted to give back to its customers, especially in view of price increases on flour products that would have occurred earlier this year.
Nutrimix is also co-ordinating with The Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago (SATT) to ensure these cost savings are passed on to our loyal Country Pride customers.
In a profile on the flour milling industry in T&T done in April, reported on in the June 29 edition of the Express Business magazine, it was noted that annual wheat import volumes combined are approximately 107,000 metric tonnes valued at US$55.53 million (NFM US$32.5 million and Nutrimix US$23.03 million) for the period January 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022, amounting to flour production of approx. 83,000 metric tonne.
The study noted that while wheat imports volumes are 62 per cent for NFM and 38 per cent for Nutrimix, the domestic retail market for flour is shared 51 per cent and 49 per cent, respectively.