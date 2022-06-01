FLOW Trinidad has recommitted to improving its customer service with the opening yesterday of a relocated outlet at Price Plaza, Chaguanas.
The new retail facility was officially launched with a full crowd of customers already on-site and will replace Flow’s previous outlet on the Endeavour Connector Road.
The Price Plaza location is a larger outlet, featuring more customer service representatives and more self-service.
Vice president and general manager at Flow Trinidad, Simone Martin-Sulgan, said the new outlet will offer “an enhanced customer experience with improved and convenient parking, and easier access”.
Martin-Sulgan said the location will continue to serve 25 per cent of Flow’s customer base, who visit branches for for new sales, upgrades, bill payments, billing and service queries.
She said the previous location was convenient for what the company needed at the time but it was time to elevate “accessibility, comfort and top-notch service”.
The location offers an “open store” concept and more conveniences including an additional payment kiosk, which went from two to three units), an external kiosk and less waiting time in-store, she said.
Evolving service
Martin-Sulgan said customers would have access to an external kiosk, where bill payments can be made outside of the store’s normal operating hours.
A new feature has been added that allows customers to check in themselves, using a QR code and manage and track their next-in-line time to be served via their mobile device.
Customers ‘checking in’ will have the convenience of receiving their next-in-line notification via SMS so rather than wait in store they can shop while they wait, she said.
“Because we know and appreciate that your time is invaluable and those of us who do venture out during the pandemic wish to make the most use of our time in a productive way,” Martin-Sulgan said.
Flow has installed external facing kiosks at all retail locations which make payments available outside of normal operating hours, she noted.
The company also launched “Store on Wheels,” last November, a mobile unit that visits rural communities to service customers closer to home, reducing their travel time to a retail store.
Flow also introduced self-installation, a touchless solution that allows customers to install Internet and phone services and save time and money.
Martin-Sulgan noted the recently launched “Smart Wi-Fi”, which delivers enhanced in-home Wi-Fi, adaptive Wi-Fi and customer control via an app.
She recalled some of Flow’s activities as a corporate citizen and said free internet and hardware, including laptops, were donated to pupils in various communities.