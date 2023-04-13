Flow set to increase prices

Telecoms provider Flow will increase prices next month.
In a notice to its customers on Wednesday, Flow said the 3.5-per cent increase in its Internet and cable packages will come into effect on May 1.
Another notice was sent to customers with multiple cable boxes via e-mail on Wednesday.
Flow said: “The current external economic pressures are now such that as a business we must unfortunately slightly increase our prices. Therefore, from May 1, 2023, there will be a nominal increase in your cable box monthly rental fee if you have three or more cable boxes at your home. Rental for the first box remains free.” Flow further stated that the new rental price for the third cable box and other subsequent cable boxes will be $50.63.
In March 2018 the company increased its broadband packages.
It said then the price adjustments were necessary as it continued to invest heavily in the upgrade of its network.
Customer Jacinta McShine from Trincity told the Express yesterday that she was displeased about the price hike, as the Internet service has been poor for the last few months.
Marlon Springer of San Juan said he was not surprised by the increase.
Two months ago, Flow’s main competitor, Digicel+, announced an increase in its cable package as it phased out certain bundles.