Flow workers get Covid vaccine

TRINIDAD Cement Ltd (TCL) last week announced that it had entered into loan agreements to refinance $266.75 million of its existing debt.

TCL said the proceeds from the loans granted under the agreements will be used to repay the entirety of TCL’s debt under the Citibank original loan, with a principal amount of TT$110 million, and the entirety of TCL’s debt under its loan agreement dated July 24, 2018 with First Citizens Bank.