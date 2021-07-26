Flow workers get Covid vaccine

Express Business Filler #1

HUNDREDS of employees of Flow Trinidad received their first dose of the World Health Organisation-approved Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine at the NCIC Divali Nagar mass vaccination site in Chaguanas last week.

In a statement Flow’s vice-president Simone Martin-Sulgan said: “As an essential service, taking care of our people continues to be a priority for us during this pandemic; our collaboration with industry stakeholders for priority access to Covid-19 vaccines for our staff is our commitment to continue to operate during this pandemic while keeping our people and our customers safe.”

Martin-Sulgan said the mental load their team members have carried over this period has been a huge one.

“Getting vaccinated offers the security of an extra layer of protection for them and their families while maintaining our customers as one of our biggest WHYs. We are doing this in support of Government’s Vaccinate to Operate programme so that we can get our country back to full productivity,” Flow’s vice president said.

When asked why she chose to get vaccinated, Flow’s Retail Sales Coordinator, Stacey Telesford revealed: “It’s the practical thing to do. Covid isn’t going away any time soon and now that the vaccine is in play, the “new norm” will include specific requirements for what was once considered simple. Taking the vaccine allows for an easier process.”

Jacqueline Thompson, Manager, Customer Care Operations said: “It’s my PSR [Personal Social Responsibility]—Being vaccinated, I protect myself, and in doing so I protect my kids and others”.

Andre Lee Ha, senior manager, Global HSE said: “I know vaccination will not prevent me from contracting the virus it will however, increase the possibility of me surviving this deadly virus. And it is for this reason I took the jabs, so that I may continue to support my loved ones.”

TCL refinances local debt

TCL refinances local debt

TRINIDAD Cement Ltd (TCL) last week announced that it had entered into loan agreements to refinance $266.75 million of its existing debt.

TCL said the proceeds from the loans granted under the agreements will be used to repay the entirety of TCL’s debt under the Citibank original loan, with a principal amount of TT$110 million, and the entirety of TCL’s debt under its loan agreement dated July 24, 2018 with First Citizens Bank.

$611m...and counting

$611m...and counting

IT IS more that 12 years since Lawrence Duprey, former chairman of CL Financial (CLF), went cap in hand to the Government for a bailout for the Group’s then insurance company, CLICO.

From publicly available figures, the Sunday Express has tabulated the cost to taxpayers at $611.3 million and counting.

Retailers beg for reopening

Retailers beg for reopening

MEMBERS of the retail sector are making an “urgent and desperate” plea to the Government for all malls and retail outlets to be reopened by the end of July as vaccination availability continues to expand.

Shell boosts T&T gas output

Shell boosts T&T gas output

Shell Trinidad and Tobago yesterday announced the start of natural gas production from its Block 5C, off the east coast of Trinidad, which it expects to peak at about 220 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscf/d).

Shell’s announcement of first gas from Block 5C, known as the Project Barracuda, comes amid heightened interest in the fate of Atlantic LNG’s Train 1, following reports that the first LNG facility in T&T, commissioned in 1999, will be mothballed “in the coming weeks and could stay out of service for at least two years”.