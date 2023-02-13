Flower sales bloom

Trisha Cunin

DAY OF LOVE: Trisha Cunin, owner of Footprints Herbal Spa Products, assembles a Valentine’s bag yesterday ahead of today’s celebration of the day of love, at her store in Excellent City Centre, Port of Spain. Her bags, boxes and balloons start from $8 and up. —Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY

Vendors and some store owners in Port of Spain are lamenting that sales for Valentine’s Day were low, while flower shop owners experienced an uptick in sales.

The Express took a walk in Port of Spain yesterday and not many vendors or store owners were selling Valentine’s gifts as has been in the past, where pedestrians were not even able to walk the pavements properly around this time.

One vendor on Charlotte Street said this is the worse Valentine’s she experienced, as it was nothing like the pre-Covid-19 days.

She said up until 5 p.m, yesterday she sold one big teddy bear for $400 and four cups with chocolate in them for $25.

“The sales are really low the economy is bad and persons are not taking on Valentine’s Day as much,” she explained.

Another vendor said she only sold two items for the afternoon and was hoping that it would pick up by today.

“It’s my first-time selling valentine’s items but I did not expect it to be slow, especially with the economy reopened. We just have to make the best of it and hope that today is better for sales,” she stressed.

At A+A’s Pharmacy Ltd on Charlotte Street, an official said while things are a bit slow, the chocolates in the bowls and boxes for $15 and $16 have been selling and she is optimistic the sales would increase today.

Owner of Flowers and Décor by Sean Ltd Sean Mohammed said his store is an online flower shop and things started picking up by Friday, so much so the store had to close off online sales.

“We are swamped and it has been bumper for the past few days, so I cannot complain. You can get a rose according to the length of the stem starting from $45 to 75. A dozen roses are roughly $900. We also have stuffed animals and a variety of chocolates selling from $75,” Mohammed said.

At Flowers by Atoya located on Tragarete Road, Port of Spain, Atoya Francis said while the sales were not bad, it is a trend that when Valentine’s day clash with Carnival, sales tends to be slow, as females prefer a ticket to an all-inclusive fete, instead of flowers.

“Our sales were down by 30 per cent, but it was expected, as this happens whenever the two clashes. We sell one rose for $35 and a dozen roses are $800. Then we have prepackaged orders from Paris with scented candles mixed with a dozen roses, chocolates, and wines starting from $300 to $2,500. The pre-packaged orders did well as it is out of the ordinary.

Across at Eden Flower Shop in Port of Spain, floor manager Jane Hosein indicated while the sales were good it was not like pre-Covid days.

Hosein said roses and stuffed animals were amongst the biggest sellers yesterday.

And Global Brandz Haven, Excellent Stores, Port of Spain, Carolyn Isaac said: “People are buying items. We have truffles for $250 chocolates for $50. We have chocolate-scented teddy bears at $75.”

Around the bend, Malik Lewis decorated the store with crimson teddy bears on the staircase. They cost about $75 and $135. He said: “They are selling. People are buying teddies. It’s about spreading happiness.”

Neighbouring All Stars panyard, at Duke Street, proprietor Kaverne Shallow, from Kamaya’s Floral Decor and Balloons, said: “Orders are now picking up. You know Trinidadians like last minute. A single rose costs about $50 and up. Packages from $260 and $400, $450. I order the flowers and I put it together.”

—with reporting by Michelle Loubon

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Flower sales bloom

Flower sales bloom

Vendors and some store owners in Port of Spain are lamenting that sales for Valentine’s Day …

Who will bear the cost?

Who will bear the cost?

Who will bear the costs of climate change?

This was the question posed by former minister of finance Mariano Browne during his presentation at the Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business (Lok Jack GSB) on Thursday at the AMCHAM T&T seminar on Climate Change and COP 27.

The event, which was also hosted by the Institute of International Relations and The University of the West Indies, focused on the need for unified Caribbean leadership to treat with climate change.

Did Govt breach takeover bylaws with Republic shares?

Did Govt breach takeover bylaws with Republic shares?

T&T’s securities regulator, the Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission (TTSEC), says it is “assessing” whether the Government triggered T&T’s takeover bylaws when it acquired an additional 6.71 per cent of Republic Financial Holdings Ltd (RFHL) following the termination of the CLICO Investment Fund (CIF).

T&T still on EU tax blacklist

T&T still on EU tax blacklist

Trinidad and Tobago’s legal framework is still not deemed to be robust enough to enable this country to be moved from the European Union’s tax blacklist.

So said Minister of Finance Colm Imbert as he responded to a question from Naparima MP Rodney Charles, in Parliament yesterday, on why Trinidad and Tobago is still listed as a “non-cooperative jurisdiction for tax purposes”, despite the Opposition’s support of all four pieces of legislation which sought to remove Trinidad and Tobago off the EU blacklist.