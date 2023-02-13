Flower sales bloom

Who will bear the costs of climate change?

This was the question posed by former minister of finance Mariano Browne during his presentation at the Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business (Lok Jack GSB) on Thursday at the AMCHAM T&T seminar on Climate Change and COP 27.

The event, which was also hosted by the Institute of International Relations and The University of the West Indies, focused on the need for unified Caribbean leadership to treat with climate change.