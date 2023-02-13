Flower sales bloom

Vendors and some store owners in Port of Spain are lamenting that sales for Valentine’s Day were low, while flower shop owners experienced an uptick in sales.
The Express took a walk in Port of Spain yesterday and not many vendors or store owners were selling Valentine’s gifts as has been in the past, where pedestrians were not even able to walk the pavements properly around this time.
One vendor on Charlotte Street said this is the worse Valentine’s she experienced, as it was nothing like the pre-Covid-19 days.
She said up until 5 p.m, yesterday she sold one big teddy bear for $400 and four cups with chocolate in them for $25.
“The sales are really low the economy is bad and persons are not taking on Valentine’s Day as much,” she explained.
Another vendor said she only sold two items for the afternoon and was hoping that it would pick up by today.
“It’s my first-time selling valentine’s items but I did not expect it to be slow, especially with the economy reopened. We just have to make the best of it and hope that today is better for sales,” she stressed.
At A+A’s Pharmacy Ltd on Charlotte Street, an official said while things are a bit slow, the chocolates in the bowls and boxes for $15 and $16 have been selling and she is optimistic the sales would increase today.
Owner of Flowers and Décor by Sean Ltd Sean Mohammed said his store is an online flower shop and things started picking up by Friday, so much so the store had to close off online sales.
“We are swamped and it has been bumper for the past few days, so I cannot complain. You can get a rose according to the length of the stem starting from $45 to 75. A dozen roses are roughly $900. We also have stuffed animals and a variety of chocolates selling from $75,” Mohammed said.
At Flowers by Atoya located on Tragarete Road, Port of Spain, Atoya Francis said while the sales were not bad, it is a trend that when Valentine’s day clash with Carnival, sales tends to be slow, as females prefer a ticket to an all-inclusive fete, instead of flowers.
“Our sales were down by 30 per cent, but it was expected, as this happens whenever the two clashes. We sell one rose for $35 and a dozen roses are $800. Then we have prepackaged orders from Paris with scented candles mixed with a dozen roses, chocolates, and wines starting from $300 to $2,500. The pre-packaged orders did well as it is out of the ordinary.
Across at Eden Flower Shop in Port of Spain, floor manager Jane Hosein indicated while the sales were good it was not like pre-Covid days.
Hosein said roses and stuffed animals were amongst the biggest sellers yesterday.
And Global Brandz Haven, Excellent Stores, Port of Spain, Carolyn Isaac said: “People are buying items. We have truffles for $250 chocolates for $50. We have chocolate-scented teddy bears at $75.”
Around the bend, Malik Lewis decorated the store with crimson teddy bears on the staircase. They cost about $75 and $135. He said: “They are selling. People are buying teddies. It’s about spreading happiness.”
Neighbouring All Stars panyard, at Duke Street, proprietor Kaverne Shallow, from Kamaya’s Floral Decor and Balloons, said: “Orders are now picking up. You know Trinidadians like last minute. A single rose costs about $50 and up. Packages from $260 and $400, $450. I order the flowers and I put it together.”
—with reporting by Michelle Loubon