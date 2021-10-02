IN ITS second pandemic budget, the Government will focus on agriculture and diversification and will seek more private sector engagement in the economy.
In an interview with the Sunday Express on Friday, Minister of Planning and Development, Camille Robinson-Regis, whose ministry works alongside the Ministry of Finance for budget preparations, said Budget 2022 will support initiatives to ignite the economy. And she said the document is guided by Vision 2030 and includes the recommendations from the Roadmap to Recovery Phase I and Phase II reports, aimed at helping T&T manage and recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The recommendations are intended to guide Government’s actions in the immediate-short term and set a solid foundation for the transformation of the economy and the society, over the medium to long term,” she said.
Following the Cabinet retreat last month, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley had said that the 2022 Budget is expected to be a little different since things must be incorporated into the package related to the pandemic while some old budget items may have to fall by the wayside.
“The question from the point of view of Government is not of projects falling on the wayside, which is a glass half-empty perspective, but rather how to maximise key non-energy sectors identified for growth which include a combination of existing and emerging sectors – the creative industries, financial services, information and communication technology, agriculture and agro-processing.
“The construction, manufacturing and energy industries have also been highlighted as catalysts for igniting economic recovery and generating employment. In light of its facilitative role in development, Government will support initiatives that can encourage private sector investment within these areas,” she said last week.
Private sector role
Robinson-Regis said the Government will also undertake feasibility studies for new and emerging areas, to not only reduce the risk of private sector investment, but to identify niche areas based on competitive advantages of T&T and to pinpoint the growth potential of sub-industries.
“Government will also go a step further in its facilitative role by conducting labour skills assessments, aimed at ensuring that a steady supply of skilled labour is available to meet the human capital needs for growth initiatives in these areas. In order to achieve success, it is critical that the private sector also invests in these areas and collaborates with Government in this diversification and economic transformation process. Therefore you will find the selection process for specific transformational projects will be heavily guided by these principles,” she said.
Robinson-Regis said the Government will continue to make investments in infrastructure, environmental management, human development, health, social services and education.
“The Government is seeking approaches to engage the continued involvement of the private sector in T&T’s development. We are continuing to seek the private sector’s involvement in the housing sector, the Port of Spain Redevelopment Project, digitisation by creating opportunities for the private sector to come on board as development partners,” she said.
She reasoned that T&T has always operated a diversified economy.
“Although we have been a largely oil and gas economy, we have always had upstream and downstream activities involving methanol, natural gas and so on. The non-energy sector is a significant contributor to the GDP and we lead the region in manufacturing a variety of products, with much of this for regional and international export,” she said.
So how does the Ministry set benchmark for completion of budget projects?
“This is an interesting question. Some projects can be completed in one year and others can span a period of time and can be funded over three years. Regarding the continuation of projects, this is necessary in some cases for example in road and highway construction and management, housing etc.
“Continuous monitoring and evaluation is a key variable in determining the areas that are of benefit and produce the desired results for continued fiscal support. So many projects are phased projects with at least three-year plans that allow for the necessary review and evaluation at various stages to determine what must be done to help the project achieve its desired benefits for citizens,” she said.
The data issue
On the thorny issue of timely data for proper planning, she observed that annual GDP estimates cannot be available for 2021 because the year has not yet been completed.
“The Ministry of Planning and Development will have reviewed a number of additional economic indicators and held discussions with economic advisors on future economic developments.
“It should be noted that the CSO should have published first quarter GDP estimates on 30th September, 2021.
“Furthermore, the CSO has recently released inflation data for August 2021. Unemployment data is lagging largely because it is a household survey and Covid-19 has negatively affected the collection of data.
“However, we are planning to hire temporary short-term staff to reduce this lag as Covid-19 restrictions are eased and the proportion of the population that is fully vaccinated increases. The Ministry will have looked at a range of labour force related data to supplements CSO’s data by liaising with the Ministry of Labour and the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services,” she said.
So just how does the Ministry take into account the cost of living when planning ahead?
“The Ministry of Planning and Development will have used annual and monthly inflation data derived from the CSO’s Index of Retail Prices.
“Inflation as measured by this index is closely linked to the economic measures of GDP and unemployment and the Ministry will have used this relationship to assess the current state of the economy as well as the purchasing power of the expenditure allocations,” she said.
She pointed out that the legislative framework for the National Statistical Institute of Trinidad and Tobago (NSITT) is currently receiving the attention of the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs.
“As with starting any new organisation, especially one as vital as a statistical organisation, there will be fine details that may need more attention.
“The aim of course is to not just have a new organisation by name only, but an institution that enhances the work currently being done by the Central Statistical Office to further develop Trinidad and Tobago’s National Statistical System, overall statistical capacity and modernises how data is collected and used for national development, business support, educational needs and more,” she said.