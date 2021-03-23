Focusing on payment reform first

WHILE other Caribbean countries are moving quickly to implement Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), the Central Bank of T&T said on Friday that it would seek to consult with members of the public to gauge acceptance of a CBDC, while it focuses on updating the national payments system legislation.

A CBDC is a high-security digital instrument; like paper bank notes, it is a means of payment, a unit of account, and a store of value, according to a definition on Wikipedia. And like paper currency, each unit is uniquely identifiable to prevent counterfeit. Digital fiat currency is part of the base money supply, together with other forms of the currency.