Focusing on payment reform first

WHILE other Caribbean countries are moving quickly to implement Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), the Central Bank of T&T said on Friday that it would seek to consult with members of the public to gauge acceptance of a CBDC, while it focuses on updating the national payments system legislation.
A CBDC is a high-security digital instrument; like paper bank notes, it is a means of payment, a unit of account, and a store of value, according to a definition on Wikipedia. And like paper currency, each unit is uniquely identifiable to prevent counterfeit. Digital fiat currency is part of the base money supply, together with other forms of the currency.
Responding to questions from Express Business last week, the Central Bank said the law governing the national payments system needs to be upgraded “to treat with fintech and issues such as who can access the system, consumer protection issues and mitigation of key risks such as cyber, AML, and payments and settlement risks”.
Reflecting the priority it places on the national payments system legislation, the Central Bank said it would be issuing a policy document for public consultation in April 2021 to inform the development of the new payment system law.
The Central Bank said: “During this financial year, the Central Bank intends to seek out the views and insights of various stakeholders and members of the public to gauge likely public acceptance of a CBDC and areas of concern.
“The Central Bank’s focus in the short term is on strengthening our payments system legislation and framework. Once this takes place, it will support a CBDC if it is determined that this is a viable option for Trinidad and Tobago.”
But other countries in the English-speaking Caribbean have already determined that a CBDC is “a viable option” for them.
The Bahamas
The Central Bank of The Bahamas official launched its CBDC, called the sand dollar on October 20, 2020, after selecting a preferred technology solution partner in March 2019 and rolling out a pilot phase in Exuma in December 2019.
The Central Bank of The Bahamas describes the Sand Dollar Project as “a continuation of the Bahamian Payments System Modernisation, which began in the early 2000s”.
According to the central bank, the first phase of the Bahamian rollout of the sand dollar, focused on the immediate readiness within the private sector, will cover all three tiers of authorised accounts, which are subject to risk-based customer due diligence.
The second phase of national engagement will target Government services and public utilities, becoming more intensive over the course of the first and second quarters of 2021.
Eastern Caribbean
Last week, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) announced the roll-out of its digital currency, called DCash, on March 31, starting with four of the eight members of the ECCB—Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, and St Lucia.
DCash is considered legal tender and is a real-time payment option available within the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU).
In making the announcement, ECCB Governor Timothy Antoine, urged people to get on board with this “safer, faster and cheaper” form of payment.
“The future of the EC dollar is digital, so let’s make history together,” he said.
Antoine said DCash offers a safer, faster, cheaper method for making payments and sending/receiving funds to and from other DCash users and merchants.
He said consumers can access the CBDC via the official App, the DCash Wallet, and conduct financial transactions using their smart devices. DCash can be obtained from participating commercial banks, credit unions or other authorised institutions.
Consumers can sign up to use DCash, either through a participating financial institution or via an authorised DCash agent.
Jamaica
On March 9, in opening Jamaica’s 2021-22 budget debate, that country’s Minister of Finance, Nigel Clarke said Jamaica intends to start a pilot study of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) this year. That pilot is expected to end in December 2021 with rollout of the CBDC in early 2022.
Clarke told Jamaica’s Parliament that the CBDC is a digital form of a central bank-issued currency, which would be legal tender and would be fully backed by the Bank of Jamaica, that country’s central bank. He said the country’s central bank, would issue CBDCs to deposit-taking institutions (DTIs) and authorised Payment Service Providers as now obtains.
Deposit Taking Institutions, authorised Payment Service Providers, and Telecom providers will on-board unbanked customers.
Agents will have the ability to on-board customers that request a digital transaction account using their mobile device and customers can top-up their account with CBDC through authorised agents or smart ABMs.
On February 26, 2021, T&T-based WiPay Caribbean, the largest online payments network in the Caribbean, today announced a partnership with New York City-based EMTECH to develop a pilot Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) which will integrate with WiPay’s regional network for distribution by participating central banks.
Speaking with Express Business on Monday, WiPay founder Aldwyn Wayne said: “The WiCoin project allows the digital currencies of the participating central banks in the region to be exchangeable and interoperable.
“That means a security guard working in Antigua would be able to send CBDC money from his phone to her relatives in Kingston without having to go through banks or money exchange providers.”
Lockdown solution
On Sunday afternoon, Jamaican Prime Minister announced a temporary extension of the country’s Covid-19 curfew hours, starting this Friday, when all workplaces will be required to close at noon, reopening at 5 a.m. on Monday.
Holness said a Cabinet sub-committee had been working with the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica to develop a model through which any business can be allowed to open for longer hours within the curfew.
The model is called the Ecommerce National Delivery System, which allows the prior authorisation of street vendors, delivery persons and restaurants through a unique digital identification on their phones. The exceptions to the closures are essential services, medical establishment, supermarkets, pharmacies and food establishments.
ENDS allows Jamaicans to pay for food, pharmaceuticals and groceries during curfew hours.
WiPay is the technology provider for ENDS; a subsidiary company called WiShops is the website platform for the project and WiPay Jamaica is the payment gateway.
“The implementation of ENDS is a major win for WiPay as it is seen as an endorsement of WiPay as a credible and capable partner in advancing Jamaica’s push to achieve a digital economy,” said Kibwe McGann.
“As architects of ENDS, this demonstrates WiPay’s ability to solve the challenges that have presented themselves during the Covid-19 pandemic in Jamaica, using technology as the answer,” he said.
Speaking at last week’s conversations with the Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley said the Government had just recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Estonia to use their model in Trinidad and Tobago to build up this digitalisation drive.
“That is because some two years ago or more, we started looking at digitalisation as a way to go. And the more the public service becomes digitalised, the easier it would be for such developments like working from home. We have a ministry that is focusing on digital transformation now, and hopefully in the not so distant future, public service delivery can be done through digital means,” said Rowley.