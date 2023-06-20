Food Hall doubles down on loyalty

Food Hall, the newest grocerant in Trinidad and Tobago, has launched a loyalty programme.
The moves comes less than a year after Food Hall, located in Piarco Plaza, opened its doors.
Food Hall said the “highly anticipated loyalty programme” was launched on June 10.
“This programme is designed to reward loyal customers with benefits and discounts. Customers can sign up for the programme in-store or download the Food Hall TT app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and start earning points with every purchase they make,” Food Hall stated.
According to Food hall the best part of this programme is that it is currently offering double points to all customers every day.
“This means that customers can earn rewards twice as fast and redeem them for discounts off their bill. The programme is free to join and customers can start earning points right away,” Food Hall stated.
Food Hall stated that its loyalty programme is a “great way for customers to save money while shopping for their everyday essentials. The programme offers other benefits such as early access to sales and promotions, daily menus and their infamous POP UP weekend menus. These benefits are designed to enhance the shopping experience for customers and create a loyal customer base for Food Hall.”
“To earn points, customers simply need to scan their loyalty card at checkout. The points earned can be used to redeem exciting offers and discounts on future purchases. Customers can also check their points balance on the Food Hall app or see it immediately on their receipt,” Food Hall stated.
In addition to the loyalty programme, Food Hall has also introduced various other initiatives to enhance the customer experience.
One of these initiatives is the launch of the Food Hall Café where customers can enjoy a cup of coffee or a delicious meal while shopping for their groceries.
Another initiative is the Chef Demo Station, also known as ‘Our Chef’s Table’ where customers can order their breakfast and dine at the station, and be treated to live cooking demos or made-to-order meals and pizzas.
“As people’s lives get busier, the demand for convenience is at an all-time high. Grocerants, a combination of grocery stores and restaurants, have emerged as a solution to this problem. They offer both affordable groceries and restaurant-quality food, making them a one-stop-shop for people’s food needs,” Food Hall stated.
“At our grocerant, we understand the importance of providing our customers with high-quality products at reasonable prices. We have carefully curated our selection of groceries to ensure that we have everything our customers need to prepare healthy and delicious meals at home. Our produce section is filled with fresh fruits and vegetables, and we offer a variety of meats, dairy products, and pantry staples.
In addition to our grocery selection, we also offer restaurant-quality food. Our menu features a variety of dishes made with fresh, high-quality ingredients. Whether you’re in the mood for a sandwich, salad, grab and go meals or something more substantial like our daily buffet offerings, we have something for everyone. Our chefs are passionate about using seasonal ingredients and creating dishes that are both delicious and nutritious.
Our customers and the customer experience are of utmost importance to us and therefore we wanted to reward our loyal customers with the introduction of our Loyalty Programme. Customers can earn Double Points Everyday — Not just one day but every single day. Our programme allows for customers to earn two points for every $10 spent on groceries, alcohol, our grab and go options as well as our buffet. With regards to the redemption of these points, they can be converted to discounts and savings for our customers off their bills” according to Jewel Wickham, marketing manager at Food Hall.
Food Hall said its commitment to enhancing the customer experience through various initiatives such as the Food Hall Cafe and locally sourced produce and now their loyalty programme is a testament to its dedication to providing customers with the best possible shopping experience.
“Of course, none of this would be possible without our amazing staff. Our team is made up of passionate food lovers who are dedicated to providing our customers with the best possible experience. They’re always happy to answer questions, offer recommendations, or simply chat with our customers. We believe that our staff is a big part of what makes our grocerant so special.
Overall, we believe that grocerants are the future of food retail. They offer convenience, quality, and sustainability in one package, and they’re quickly becoming a popular choice for people who want to eat well without breaking the bank. At our grocerant, we’re proud to be a part of this movement, and we’re committed to providing our customers with the best possible experience every time they visit us” Wickham said..