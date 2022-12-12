The Central Bank reported yesterday that headline inflation in T&T increased from 4.1 per cent in March 2022 to 6.3 per cent in September, 2022.
In its November Monetary Policy Report, which cited data from the Central Statistical Office, the Central Bank said: “Food inflation maintained its upward trajectory over the period, moving from 7.9 per cent in March 2022 to 11.6 per cent in September 2022.”
The report attributed the rise in food prices to the continuation of “the pass-through of supply-side factors (such as elevated international food prices, high shipping costs and logistical delays) to domestic food prices.”
According to the Central bank report price increases in September 2022 were broad-based, affecting most sub-indices including:
• bread and cereals (17.1 per cent);
• meat (13.4 per cent);
• fish (8.0 per cent);
• milk, cheese and eggs (6.1 per cent);
• butter, margarine and edible oils (12.7 per cent);
• vegetables (13.8 per cent);
• food products not elsewhere classified (12.3 per cent); and
• non-alcoholic beverages (5.8 per cent) sub-indices.
The report said that conversely, slower price increases were recorded for the fruits (9.2 per cent) and sugar, jam and other confectionery (3.7 per cent) sub-indices.
In a section of the report that looked at the implications of the 2023 budget for monetary policy, the Central Bank said the most significant impact to the retail price index (RPI) will come from the pass-through of the measures affecting the transport sub-index.
“While the increases in the price of fuels at the pump will have a minimal direct impact on the transport sub-inde3, subsequent increases to maxi and taxi fares, and transportation costs in general, can have a more substantial effect,” said the Central Bank. It also noted that the food and non-alcoholic beverages sub-index could be impacted indirectly, as a result of higher transportation costs.
Addressing the domestic economy as a whole, the report stated preliminary indicators suggest a continued rebound in economic activity during the third quarter of 2022 (July 1 to September 30, 2022). The growth was broad-based as both the energy and non-energy sectors grew “buttressed by a robust expansion in natural gas production.”
The report indicated that natural gas output jumped by 20 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2022 “on the heels of improved production from bpTT and Shell Trinidad and Tobago Ltd (Shell).”