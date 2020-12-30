THE Central Bank yesterday reported food inflation was 5.1 per cent in November compared with 2.1 per cent in August, as it decided to keep its repo rate at 3.5 per cent.
Calling the increase in food prices “notable,” the Central Bank, in its Monetary Policy Announcement, said it was “possibly related to Covid-19 disruptions in supply from domestic and imported sources.”
While food inflation was over 5 per cent, the Bank said overall headline inflation remained contained, measuring 0.9 per cent in the 12 months to November 2020.
The Central Bank said the domestic economy remained “subdued” during the third quarter of 2020, but there were signs of resurgence in construction—notably public works and home repairs—as well as manufacturing.
“As the year comes to a close, there are also indications that a number of financial institutions and other private businesses are successfully adapting their processes to streamline operations and boost sales, notwithstanding the shadows cast by the pandemic,” the Bank said.
The Bank said its monetary policy actions in March—reducing the repo rate by 1.50 per cent and lowering the reserve requirement to 14 per cent from 17 per cent—continue to work their way through the financial system.
The Bank said: “While liquidity remains at record highs and interest rates have continued to decline, the credit response has been sluggish. Credit growth measured 0.6 per cent (year-on-year) in September 2020, with business credit contracting by 4.6 per cent in September, slower than the 6.1 per cent decline three months earlier.
“The tapering of domestic interest rates has contributed to a substantial narrowing of domestic/foreign interest differentials: the TT- US yield differential on three-month Treasuries moved from 85 basis points to 6 basis points between August and November 2020.”
Developed countries improving
In its latest Monetary Police Announcement, the Central Bank said that international economic conditions improved during the second half of 2020 on account of extraordinary policy actions on the monetary and fiscal fronts in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The International Monetary Fund updated its global growth projection for 2020 to -4.4 per cent, compared to its mid-year estimate of -4.9 per cent, according to the report, which noted central banks in developed countries did not adjust policy rates at their recent meetings in November, opting instead to increase asset purchase programmes as in the case of the United States and the United Kingdom.
The Central Bank also observed that recovery in developing countries is being led by China where economic activity expanded by 4.9 per cent during the third quarter. “However, economic resuscitation is yet to hit the shores of the Caribbean, with tourism-dependent economies, in particular, continuing to record double-digit declines in output. Burgeoning optimism for a durable global rebound in 2021 following the development, approval and deployment of Covid-19 vaccines is being tempered by the emergence of new strains of the virus in Europe and parts of Africa,” said the Bank.
The Bank’s interest rate setting body, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), evaluated domestic developments and the fluid international conditions and noted: “The deep declines experienced by the energy sector in 2020 are not expected to persist at the same pace in 2021 and the non-energy sector appears to be in an early phase of correction.”
The Bank said, at the same time, the Committee “acknowledged the large degree of uncertainty characterizing the outlook for the year ahead, and the ongoing need for monetary policy to be poised to react quickly to evolving circumstances in close coordination with fiscal and structural policies.”
As a result, and taking all factors into consideration, the MPC decided to maintain the repo rate at 3.50 per cent.
The next Monetary Policy Announcement is scheduled for March 26, 2021.