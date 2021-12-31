Food inflation surges to 7.6% in October

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s Central Bank yesterday announced that it decided to keep its main monetary policy instrument, the repo rate, at 3.50 per cent, even though the headline rate of inflation in T&T in October 2021 was 3.9 per cent, its highest since September 2015.

In yesterday’s Monetary Policy Announcement, the Central Bank observed that food inflation “surged to 7.6 per cent (from 5.8 per cent in September) and is likely to rise further given the situation in global grain markets.”