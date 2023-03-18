Food price$ remain high

If one were to go to the market or buy locally produced vegetables, one may notice there is a significant reduction in the prices but when it comes to grocery items there is no ease up as food price inflations continue to bite into citizens’ pockets.
The Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago (SATT) continues to blame the Ukraine-Russia war along with elevated commodity and labour costs in food-producing countries for making it impossible to reduce prices at this time.
Its president Rajiv Diptee told Sunday Business, that the inputs for production also remain high and these extend throughout the food value chain, which includes fertilisers, chemicals, and plastics.
Comparing food prices from March 2022 to March 2023, a pound of cheddar cheese last year was $26.95 while the price this year has seen an increase of $3 to $29.95.
Chief Curry 500 grammes went from $27.95 to $36.95, while the 2 kilo package of Country Pride flour went from $15.95 to $19.95.
A box of Crix which was priced at $51.95 is now $57.95. A crate of eggs that cost $43.95 last year is now priced at $59.95. Golden Ray salted butter, jumped from $11.95 to $19.95, which is an increase of $8. Happi Brown Rice 800 grammes, went from $12.95 to $14.95. Lipton Tea (large 20’s) moved from $25.95 to $29.95.
Nestlé Milo 200 grammes now stands at $114.95 as opposed to $109.95 in March 2022, while Swiss Ketchup 750ml was priced at $8.95 and jumped to $11.95 and Swiss Marconi 800 grammes is now $13.95 compared to last year’s price of $11.95.
Diptee explained that this country will always be dependent on imported food and imported inputs for manufacturers.
“We, therefore, need to become more efficient in how we import. The port infrastructure has to become the best, allowing for true first-world efficiency.
“All associated costs of importing must be tightly monitored with frivolous charges by the freight companies and government agencies being eliminated.
“General ease of doing business has to be improved to eliminate delays and any added costs. The consumer is the one in the end that pays the price of these inefficiencies,” SATT’s president stressed.
Diptee noted that the region produces varied foods, so there is an urgent need to improve transport and freight services between the islands.
He said this would increase food security and reduce the region’s and by extension Trinidad and Tobago’s dependence on non-regional countries.
On the call made by Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon last month for businessmen to be reasonable with their prices, Diptee said the supermarkets in his association are fiercely competing for the customers.
“The benefits of such intense competition weigh heavily in the customer’s favour as it allows them to fetch the best possible prices, eliminating ill-gotten prices such as price gouging in the process. Any stores engaging in ill-gotten practices run the dire risk of severe damage to their institutional credibility given how quickly social media tends to react,” he observed.
Diptee emphasised that the ease of doing business cannot be understated in T&T.
“Our competitive ranking needs to improve to ensure simple statutory procedures are not beleaguered by inefficiencies in the Public Service. At every level where savings can be achieved, that presents an opportunity to pass on discounts to consumers. This is something that I am confident our stakeholders can address,” he added.
On the vegetable side, consumers are breathing a sigh of relief as prices are gradually coming down.
President of the Agricultural Society of T&T (ASTT) Darryl Rampersad said most commodities have been drastically reduced, due to the availability of land space as some farmers can now plant in the wetlands.
Rampersad said certain crops such as pumpkin moved from $10 per pound to $2 per pound, while celery which cost $120 is now priced at $15 a bundle.
Tomatoes now stand at $4 per pound compared to late last year’s price of $ 25 a pound and a head of lettuce moved from $12 to $4.
Rampersad highlighted that the market is based on supply and demand and due to availability and production levels selling prices have dropped, however he said some input costs are up despite the drop in freight cost, but the farmers can make a living while recovering from last year’s losses as there are still farmers unable to plant due to losses from last year.
“The ASTT partnered with members of the Agricultural Development Bank to assist farmers with a jump-start loan to get them restarted in agriculture,” he said.
According to Rampersad, some challenges continue to exist like access to land tenure, available financial assistance, access to the incentive programmes, and praedial larceny.
Asked about Government’s input in helping farmers, the ASTT head said the Government is taking a proactive approach in clearing some waterways to avoid flooding.
He also said discussions were held with the Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Minister Kazim Hosein and since then there are a lot of improvements and plans for the sector. There is also a proposal to improve the incentive programmes and revamp the predial larceny squad, which is now being looked at.
Chicken prices stable
Head of the Poultry Association Robin Phillips told Sunday Business that prices remained stable but high following the price increase in October which saw chicken being sold at between $15 and $17 a pound for processed chicken, while live-weight birds cost between $8 to $12 depending on the weight.
Poultry prices on the Ministry of Trade and Industry website for February from different poultry depots ranged between $8 to $9.25 for a pound of live-weight birds and pluck and gutted chicken costs from $15 to $20.
Fish prices increase
Felicity/Charleville interim president Soomraj Balram said fish prices always increase during the Lenten season as there is usually, a scarcity of fish, during this period and fishermen are burning more fuel, to go further out in order get a good catch.
Consumers are now paying $20 for Crocro, Boshay $25, Salmon between $30 and $35, Carite and King fish $45 to $50, per pound, while shrimp prices are three pounds for $100.
Balram called on the Government to subside fuel for the fishermen as they are now paying $5.60 as opposed to $2.80 for diesel.
“If that assistance is given to us we would be able to sell fish for a more affordable price,” he added.