Food prices 6.1% higher in November

THE average prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages in November 2021 were 6.1 per cent higher than in November 2020, according to the latest report on the Retail Price Index (RPI) published by the Central Statistical Office (CSO) and released yesterday.
The increase in the all-items index for the period November 2020 to November 2021 was 3.6 per cent.
“The rate of inflation, as measured by the percentage change in the average all-items index for the period January to November 2021 over the period January to November 2020, was 1.9 per cent. This rate is more than that observed for the period January to November 2020 over the period January to November 2019, which was 0.6 per cent,” according to the CSO document.
The report states: “The index for food and non-alcoholic beverages decreased from 129.6 in October 2021 to 128.2 in November 2021, reflecting a decrease of 1.1 per cent.
“Contributing significantly to this decrease was the general downward movement in the prices of soya bean oil; tomatoes; whole chickens—fresh; celery; Crix; chicken franks; potatoes; other edible oil; cornflakes; and cabbage.
“However, the full impact of these price decreases was offset by the general increases in the prices of pumpkin; carite—fresh; salted pig tail; king fish—fresh; hot peppers; other chilled or frozen chicken (parts); sweet potatoes; melongene; parboiled rice; and red fish—fresh.”
In a statement earlier this month, Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis said progress is being made by the CSO in bringing the dissemination of the Retail Price Index (RPI) back on the one-month time lag schedule.
The RPI is a weighted average of the proportionate changes in the prices of a specified set or ‘basket’ of consumer goods and services between two periods of time and is essentially a consumer price Index and therefore measures changes in the prices of goods and services purchased by households, according to a CSO statement issued earlier this month.
Robinson-Regis also said the CSO’s transformation to the National Statistical Institute of Trinidad and Tobago is advancing with training for current and new staff to support skill updates.
Training sessions have also been conducted with field officers, where over 100 have been trained to date in the use of the Computer-Assisted Personal Interview (CAPI) software, which will replace paper-based surveys.