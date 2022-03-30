THE price of a basket of 118 basic food items increased by 9.7 per cent between February 2020 and February 2022, according to a comprehensive assessment by the Consumer Affairs Division (CAD) of the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).
Word of the assessment came in a news release from the MTI yesterday that was headlined ‘Government proactive in mitigating impact of rising global food prices.’
MTI noted a statement issued by the Caribbean Millers Association on March 25, 2022, which said that, due to global factors, the cost of producing flour in the region has significantly been impacted as the price of raw materials has increased by over 40 per cent.
The ministry pointed out that the increase in wheat prices will have a domino effect on the price of grain, feed, poultry and dairy products. And it said both local flour production houses are in receipt of stock with further shipments (at increased prices) due to arrive. These businesses will consider in the next few months whether price increases may be necessary.
The ministry said its Consumer Affairs Division estimated that locally the price of flour increased by 16 per cent over the period February 2020-February 2022.
“Other items which increased during this period locally include vegetable and soya oil (42 per cent); corned beef (40 per cent); poultry (29 per cent ); infant formula (26 per cent); milk (20 per cent); red beans (16 per cent); salted fish (15 per cent); rice (13 per cent); and granulated sugar (11 per cent).”
The ministry said the following food items remained constant during the period February 2020 to February 2022—powdered milk, biscuits, tea bags, mauby, baked beans, mayonnaise, dried pigeon peas, channa and salt.
The ministry also indicated that in the two-year period, the prices of some items declined such as condensed milk (-8 per cent); orange drink (-8 per cent); green pigeon peas (-8 per cent); peanut butter (-7 per cent); brown sugar (-6.5 per cent); onions (-5 per cent); ketchup (-5 per cent); tuna (-5 per cent); potatoes (-4 per cent); locally produced corn flakes (-5 per cent) and coconut oil (-4 per cent).
The statement from the ministry said among the ways in which the issue of rising food prices has been addressed was by the zero-rating of food items announced in the 2022 budget.
Among the items zero-rated were: vegetable/soya bean oil; olive oil; coconut oil; canola oil; ghee; peanut butter; black pepper and other spices; cereals; condensed milk and milk substitutes; instant and ground coffee; black and green tea; orange and apple juice; bottled water; seasoned meat and pig tail; canned sausages, tuna, mackerel, peas, beans, corn and mixed vegetables; mayonnaise, ketchup, roti skin, packaged soups, soya chunks and minced; ground dhal; cheese slices; table butter; ham and turkey slices; chicken lunchmeats; bologna and biscuits and crackers.
Tax and duty reduced
The Government also pursued the suspension of the Common External Tariff (CET) on a list of over 20 basic food items. These items include salted fish and canned fish, apple juice, cheddar cheese, canned corned beef, milk and cream, refined sugar, preparations for infant use and soya bean and other types of oil for cooking. This initiative will help to keep these items affordable for consumers.
The CET was removed from those items in January.
Food inflation is global
In its statement, MTI noted that food prices have been escalating globally on account of a myriad of factors including: continuing disruptions to global supply chains due to the Covid-19 pandemic; the Russia-Ukraine conflict; increases in shipping, logistics and freight cost; rising fertiliser and energy prices and adverse weather conditions.
The ministry referenced the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (UNFAO) Food Price Index (FPI), which tracks the international prices of various food items such as cereals, meat, vegetable oils, dairy products and sugar.
The FAO index increased from an average of 98.1 basis points in 2020 to 140.7 basis points in February 2022, which is an increase of 43 per cent in that period.