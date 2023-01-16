PRICES of food and non-alcoholic beverages jumped by 13.80 per cent on average between November 2021 and November 2022, data released by the Central Statistical Office (CSO) yesterday revealed.
And, according to the CSO data, prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages were 20.77 per cent higher on average in November 2022 than in November 2020.
The methodology used by the CSO gives food and non-alcoholic beverages a 17.3 per cent weight in its All Items Index.
The All Items Index—which measures all of the items used by the CSO in coming up with the monthly inflation number—was 8.01 per cent higher in November 2022 than in November 2021.
Prices last November were 11.95 per cent higher than in November 2020.
Apart from the double-digit rise in food prices, the two main contributors to the 8.01 per cent increase in the All Items Index for the period November 2021 to November 2022 were transport and homeownership.
According to the CSO data, the cost of transportation in November 2022 was 14.62 per cent higher than in November 2021. Between November 2020 and November 2021, the cost of transport increased by 3.08 per cent. Transport costs contribute 14.71 per cent of the All-Items Index.
The category of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels was 4.98 per cent higher in November 2022 than in November 2021. That category contributes 27.5 per cent of the All-Items Index. Home ownership prices were 4.98 per cent higher in November 2022 than in November 2021. The category of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels contributes a total of 27.5 per cent to the All-Items Index and is the largest single category.
In a news release yesterday, the CSO said the inflation rate for November 2022—measured as the percentage change in the average All Items Index for the period January to November 2022/January to November 2021) was 5.6 per cent.
This represents an increase from 5.3 per cent which was recorded in the previous period (January to October 2022/January to October 2021). The Inflation Rate for the comparative period (January to November 2021/January to November 2020) was 1.9 per cent, according to the CSO.
The national statistical agency also indicated that prices did not change very much between October and November 2022.
The All Items Index of Retail Prices calculated from the prices collected for the month of November 2022 was 122.7, representing an increase of 0.2 points or 0.2 per cent above the Index (All Items) for October 2022.
The Index for Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages increased from 144.5 in October 2022 to 145.9 in November 2022, reflecting an increase of 1.0 per cent.
“Contributing significantly to this increase was the general upward movement in the prices of chilled or frozen beef; fresh beef; chilled or frozen pork; melongene; carrots; cucumber; pumpkin; onions; green (sweet) pepper and cabbage.
“However, the full impact of these price increases was offset by the general decreases in the prices of tomatoes; ochroes; powdered milk—full cream; garlic; oranges; steak—fresh; shrimp—fresh; salted pig tail; Irish potatoes and crab— fresh,” according to the CSO.