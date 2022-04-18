ON THE day before fuel prices are due to increase in this country, the Central Statistical Office (CSO), the official Government source for statistics, reported that the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 8.63 per cent between February 2021 and February 2022.
The category, food and non-alcoholic beverages jumped from 119.3 points in February 2021 to 129.6 points in February 2022.
The food and non-alcoholic beverage category, which is most important to a significant percentage of the population, contributes 17.3 per cent to the all-items index.
The all-items index, which measures all the contributors to price increases, increased by 4.18 per cent between February 2021 and February 2022.
The category—housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels—was 6.67 per cent higher in February 2022 than a year earlier. That category is the largest measured by the CSO, contributing 27.5 per cent to the all-items index. In that category, homeownership increased by 8.27 per cent from 105.1 in February 2021 to 113.8. Home ownership constitutes 19.3 per cent of the all-items index.
Water, electricity, gas and other fuels, as a sub category, showed no movement between February 2021 and February 2022. That category contributes 6 per cent to the all-items index. The category transportation, which contributes 14.7 per cent to the all-items index, increased by 2.21 per cent between February 2021 and February 2022.
With premium gasoline rising by 17.4 per cent to $6.75, super rising by 20.1 per cent to $5.97 and diesel by 14.66 per cent to $3.91 per litre, both the transportation sub index and the water, electricity, gas and other fuels sub index are expected to be higher when the CSO measures the April 2022 numbers.
In its report, the CSO said: “The all-items Index of Retail Prices calculated from the prices collected for the month of February 2022 was 114.4, representing an increase of 0.3 point or 0.3 per cet above the all-items index for January 2022.
“The index for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased from 128.1 in January 2022 to 129.6 in February 2022, reflecting an increase of 1.2 per cent. Contributing significantly to this increase was the general upward movement in the prices of whole chickens—fresh; white flour; snacks—fried, baked or roasted; parboiled rice; carrots; Crix; other chilled or frozen chicken; whole chickens—frozen; full cream milk; and Milo.
“However, the full impact of these price increases was offset by the general decrease in the prices of tomatoes; pumpkin; hot peppers; chive; powdered milk; full cream; potatoes; celery; green (sweet) pepper; mixed fresh seasoning and sweet potatoes.
“A further review of the data for February 2022 compared with January 2022 reflected an increase in the sub-indices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco of 0.7 per cent and health of 0.1 per cent.
However, a decrease was noted in the sub-index for clothing and footwear of 0.1 per cent. All other sections remained unchanged.”