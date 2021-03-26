Food prices under pressure

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO’S Central Bank yesterday warned that domestic food prices may be under upward pressure, even as the institution sees indicators that suggest a slow recovery in the non-energy sector.
The comments came in the Central Bank’s quarterly Monetary Policy Announcement (MPA), in which the Bank provides a snapshot of the current state of credit and price pressures, while outlining its key policy rate, the repo rate. The Central Bank maintained the repo or repurchase, rate at 3.50 per cent. The repo rate is the rate at which the commercial banks repurchase securities from the Central Bank.
Discussing price pressures in the economy, the Central Bank said headline inflation remained contained at 0.8 per cent (year-on-year) in February 2021, with food inflation decelerating to 2.3 per cent after surging to 5.1 per cent in November 2020.
“However, the recent increase in animal feed costs and unseasonal weather patterns may provide some upward impetus for prices in the coming months,” according to the Bank.
On the issue of the domestic economy, the Bank said conditions are yet to fully stabilise from the Covid-19 shock.
It said that during the fourth quarter of 2020, the energy sector experienced significant year-on-year production fall-offs for natural gas, liquefied natural gas and petrochemicals.
But, on the other hand, it noted: “Indicators monitored by the Central Bank suggest that non-energy sector activity is slowly recovering, fuelled by the construction and finance and insurance sectors.”
Declining loan demand
The Central Bank pointed out that its monetary policy actions of March 2020—when it cut the repo rate from five per cent to 3.5 per cent and reduced its primary reserve requirement from 17 per cent to 14 per cent—have had a year to work their way through the financial system.
“Liquidity remains elevated, but has come down to a daily average of around $8 billion in March 2021 from record high levels of close to $15 billion in late 2020, mainly on account of government borrowing operations.
The Bank noted that interest rates in T&T have continued to decline, with the commercial banks’ weighted average lending rate falling to 7.29 per cent by December 2020.
“However, lower interest rates and ample liquidity have not elicited a very strong private sector credit response. Credit granted by the consolidated banking system declined by 0.9 per cent (year-on-year) in December 2020, with business and consumer credit contracting by 4.7 per cent and 2.1 per cent, respectively. Within the rubric of business credit however, there was evidence of heightened loan activity in the construction sector and food, drink and tobacco manufacturing,” according to the Bank.
It noted that real estate mortgage loans have remained resilient, growing by 3.7 per cent, but that “overall, many individuals and businesses seem reluctant to increase their debt commitments in an economic climate still marked by uncertainty, while on the supply side banks remain cautious in assessing clients’ repayment capacity”.
Foreign reserves slip
According to the Central Bank: “With respect to the country’s external accounts, the level of official international reserves slipped from US$6.95 billion at the end of 2020 to US$6.66 billion in mid-March 2021 (about eight months of import cover).
“In the context of an improving international outlook, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) retained the view that the deep declines experienced by the domestic energy sector in 2020 were not expected to persist in 2021 and the non-energy sector appears to be in an early phase of correction. The Committee’s assessment was that current financial conditions allowed further room for credit expansion without undue demand pressures on inflation.
“At the same time, Trinidad and Tobago’s external balance situation was also carefully considered, as reflected in some foreign exchange tightness and low interest rate differentials—16 basis points between domestic and US three-month treasuries.”
Taking all factors into account, the MPC agreed to maintain the repo rate at 3.50 per cent. The next Monetary Policy Announcement is scheduled for June 25, 2021.
Covid response
The Central Bank said: “The global economy is on a recovery path in 2021 as the deep shocks precipitated by the Covid-19 pandemic gradually subside. Updated projections from the International Monetary Fund point to a global economic contraction of 3.5 per cent in 2020 followed by an estimated 5.5 per cent expansion in 2021.
“Within this setting, the pace of implementation of national Covid-19 vaccination programmes is expected to have a strong influence on growth rates in individual territories. “Strong fiscal support has continued worldwide in order to deal with the health and economic challenges brought about by the pandemic—the medium term effects of such expenditure on public sector debt dynamics are already engaging the international financial community.
“Central Banks in developed countries have maintained extraordinary monetary policy support, mainly through sizeable asset purchase operations. In emerging markets, a few monetary authorities raised their policy rates in March 2021 amidst concerns about looming inflation.”