Food security, specialisation and innovation

GIVEN the impacts of Covid-19 and the war in Ukraine that have caused global goods shortages and major transport delays with the consequent inflation in prices (flour price in T&T jumped by between 28 and 33 per cent) many countries are concerned about their food security.
In general, commentators are recommending that the solution to food security in T&T is to grow what we eat and eat what we grow, become self sufficient in the production of food, implying a change in taste. Cuba, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, is trying with little success to feed itself. Hence our Government is being encouraged to facilitate local food production and even households are being asked to plant something. Another reason being put forward for this approach for our small open economies in the region, is that it will reduce the outflow of foreign exchange by this import substitution- the region imports some US$6billion worth of food yearly.
Singapore model
The question however, is this feasible and even economically efficient? For example, Singapore is reported to be a country with one of the highest world ratings for food security but imports most of its food. It has one of the highest GDPS per capita in the world, a thriving export economy but has limited land space. Hence, its importers are mandated to stockpile imports and use diverse supply chains so as to ensure food supplies exist in the event of transient market and supply chain disruptions. These may not have counteracted the impact of Covid-19 and the Ukraine war, since these are major disruptions in food production and its delivery across the whole world, an abnormal situation, which badly damaged food security throughout the world.
When considering food security there are certain economic concepts that must be taken into account; economies of scale, specialisation, ability to trade internationally, diversity of import markets, fragility of supply chains and the ability of the population to afford to buy food, even local products.
Hence, Caricom called a conference hosted in Guyana recently where it was agreed that, given the large land spaces in Guyana and Brazil, Caricom will use these in the production regionally of corn, wheat, soybean, meat and rice and later on will develop food processing and effective transportation and distribution networks. Also Brazil’s state on the border of Guyana could also be a supplier to the region of such staples. What this approach does is to immediately reduce the length and increase the reliability of the food supply chains while making use of multiple productive capacity that have the required economies of scale.
Given the limited resources possessed by the countries of the region and the above approach by Caricom; instead of each attempting to grow its own food, by the concepts of economies of scale and specialisation it would be more profitable for them to import food and diversify their economies to earn foreign exchange in areas within which they are globally competitive. Thus, it comes down to the question as to what should a country produce and in particular what should a small, open economy like T&T produce for export?
One comment I have heard is that one should look around the world at what others are doing and exporting profitably and produce the same. Surely this approach does not give the highest returns on the use of resources- finance, human, and physical- since the products would have little if any competitive advantage in the market, unless its production is innovative in the sense of disruptive innovation.
Another comment was to produce what we consume. This goes against the theory of specialisation in which you produce what you are best and competitive at, so making forex, and importing what you are not so good at. This is the more effective use of local resources. Yet another comment was that we take advantage of our comparative advantages, e.g. we have fine cocoa beans and hot peppers. Indeed, they would fetch better prices on the commodity markets but much more if we were to use them as inputs into added value and competitive products.
Foreign investment
There are also recommendations that we should develop strategic plans for our industrial parks, Tamana, Phoenix and the rest, and invite foreign direct investment as we have recently seen in Phoenix Park- two Chinese companies will locate there. Indeed, the two countries Singapore and Ireland, kick-started their economic development by inviting foreign direct investment. Ireland offered low tax rates and even grants to the companies for R&D (and is a gateway to the EU). Singapore was always an entrepôt and encouraged manufacturing plants with the local incentives. It even paid the foreign staff to train locals. However, today both countries are innovation hubs (in the EU and Asia) where local R&D institutions are provided, encouraging start-up SMEs to locate there and take advantage of this innovative support.
Thus, attempting to attract foreign investment in our industrial parks is an approach which can provide jobs and some forex given the right incentives. Still, they will export profits with increased disparity between GDP and GNP. Thus to really develop our economy it is necessary that we look to innovation by locals to build and maintain indigenous export capacity and capability- upgrade from simply hosting FDI to creating an innovation centre crucial to sustainable economic development.
If then our business model is going to be about specialisation, international trade, export of competitive goods/service and imports of what we are not so good at producing, then we need to build a national innovation system preferably our own variant of the Triple Helix, as already described at length in this space.
But to return to food: Two examples of the impact of R&D on its production are the Brazilian experience in becoming one of the largest exporters of food in the world with the use of EMBRAPA, its R&D institution and the same role played by the University of Wageningen in the Netherlands in making that country the second largest exporter of food in the world.
Yet food security in Brazil is constrained not because of the unavailability of food, but by the poverty of certain sections of the population and their inability to purchase adequate food. Hence, the production of food, as Caricom has just agreed, will also depend on the regional R&D facilities, otherwise with adequate foreign exchange the countries will again import from outside the region.