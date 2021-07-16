Food sellers not hiking prices

RESTAURANT owners and fast food outlets faced with an increase in the price of poultry and dairy products are trying to hold their hand on passing the costs onto customers at this time.
Simon Hardy, chief executive officer of Prestige Holdings Ltd, which operates the KFC brand, yesterday told the Express that there have been increases in food prices globally due to the impact brought on by Covid-19, which has caused major changes in grain, flour and chicken.
“We are currently assessing the situation, but to say there would be an increase in prices across all our brands the answer is ‘no’. However, there will be some increases but it’s too early to say when. We have seen a 30 per cent increase in some of the food supplies the company purchases.”
Hardy assured that the company is looking at ways to stay accessible and loved by all as it tries to balance that against the price increases that have occurred during the last two months since the food services industry has been closed.
“The scale of increases that has been happening, I don’t think the restaurant industry on a whole can bear the cost alone and not adjust, especially in light of the two lockdowns the industry faced, since the onset of Covid,” Hardy said.
Jenny Dan-Sharma, owner of Jenny’s on the Boulevard, said while food prices have been increased, management has decided not to adjust prices and has instead decided to decrease profits to keep the same cost. She said the establishment understands the financial constraints many are facing at this time.
“We have also continued to give many discounts from 10-30 per cent on food, drinks, desserts and our famous breads from our in-house bakery. Ten per cent is also given to Police, Fire and Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force officers. We have also recently added ten per cent discount frontline staff with IDs.
“This is our way of giving back in to our loyal and new customers at this time of financial limitation,” Sharma added.
Peter George, who is the chief executive officer of the Trent Restaurant Group, which includes restaurants like Trotters, Buzo, Amara and Blue Star Diner, described the food price increases as dramatic in the past two months. George outlined that his suppliers have increased imported chicken by 50 per cent, hamburger patties by 30 per cent and commercial frying oil also by 30 per cent.
He noted that dairy products such as cheese, sour cream and cooking cream have increased by over 20 per cent.
“Despite these increases, we will not be passing on the cost along to the customers at this time, because it has been a tough time for all and it would not be prudent to raise prices just yet.”
The businessman also noted that Blue Star Diner and Trotters, San Fernando, will not be reopening come Monday, as it’s not feasible to operate under the curbside and delivery orders for those two brands.
And, owner of the Passage to Asia restaurant Dipchand Persad said his establishments would make a decision when they have restocked the restaurants and based on the prices it will raise its food prices by $1.
However, Dipchand stressed that would not take place soon.