Food terminal market launched

A FOOD terminal market has been launched between Trinidad and Tobago and St Vincent and the Grenadines with the intention of improving the distribution of food products, encouraging the exchange of technical expertise and increasing the export of local produce.
That’s the word from St Vincent and the Grenadines Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar, who was in this country last week as part of his country’s delegation for the Agri-Investment Forum and Expo that ran from last Friday to Sunday.
In an interview with the Express Business at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Port of Spain, Caesar said now is the time to walk the talk and the food terminal market which was officially launched at the Agri Expo, would promote regional food security and foster additional trade partnerships and distribution of products between the two countries.
In explaining how the food terminal market will work, he said the market will be tied back to a farmer producer group, which will be trained in diversifications.
“A farmer producing on the farm, takes it to the farm gate and the person running the terminal market takes it from the farm gate, in St Vincent, packages it and sends it to the food terminal market in T&T. Then the money transfers between the respective food terminal markets and farmers are paid and it’s started. What this food terminal market is doing is ensuring we can move larger quantities at once,” Caesar said.
Trade and agricultural consultant Jai Rampersad, who has been working closely with St Vincent to get the terminal up and running, said in terms of Caricom there are many countries currently interested in this market.
“At the food terminal market booth at the Agri Expo at the Queen’s Park Savannah, over the weekend we saw a lot of technical groups coming and inquiring on how it was getting done, what is the process behind it.
“As they want to really put a similar model in place in different countries. So they either want to be part of the food terminal or start up a similar model here as well. So what is being done with the products, other than educating the population on where what they use are coming from, is now becoming very interesting,” Rampersad highlighted.
He said this is the first step in a host of food market terminals that they plan to set up in Barbados, Miami, United Kingdom, Canada and in New York.
Caesar interjected and said Rampersad oversees the logistics by which yam, eddoes, sweet potato, dry coconuts, plantain and ginger and value added products such as jam, jelly sauces, flour (developed in St Vincent) are delivered to T&T from St Vincent via the boat that docks every week at the Port of Port of Spain.
The minister said St Vincent’s food import bill is just over US$100 million annually and the aim, as the Caricom leaders pointed out at the forum last weekend, is to cut the Region’s food import bill by 25 per cent by 2025.
“You see, St Vincent and the Grenadines is a tourist destination, so we have to cater for their needs as well and import the foods that suit their liking.”
Caesar, who has been the Minister of Agriculture since 2011, noted that the aim is to start up the food terminal market in other countries so they can benefit from the movement of goods.
One thing he pointed out also is that some people may be saying that they do not want Trinidadians coming to St Vincent to move produce, but St Vincent exports to Grenada.
“We are also the largest mover of cattle and live animals in the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) as an exporter and this is one thing I want us not to sweep under the table, but to actually speak about, because it’s only when we speaking about something we can really address it. The region must remove the insularity and antagonism against the internal Caricom cross-border movements,” Caesar stressed.
Private sector
collaboration
Another food product SVG is looking to export to T&T, by next year is eggs.
“In some instances this year, we have seen a significant excess in egg production. And we would like to get our eggs into T&T. But because there are certain protocols and prerequisites that are needed to be met, they go to waste. Similarly we are also looking out for more things from T&T next year too and Jai Rampersad has done an analysis on certain items which can be processed in T&T as it already has the factory spaces and cost of energy for,” he said.
An appeal was made by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley last Friday, to the private sector to spend time looking at shifting their trade and distribution patterns from foreign to local food supplies.
However, Caesar said the private sector cannot be blamed for having gone internationally to see where they can get the greatest returns on their dollar. He said he has observed people in T&T and in Barbados and other islands are showing a keen interest in investing regionally.
“The private sector has its own role in mobilising the factors of production. Things like going to the banks, buying the cutting-edge technology, employing the people with the requisite knowledge and expertise, to expand production and activity.
“The private sector, are the owners of the land which will for the most part be used. Of course, there are public private partnerships which will be utilised to bolster the private sector because there are different levels of investors,” the minister emphasised.
Challenges
One of the major challenges Caesar said SVG is facing today is the high cost of inputs because of global inflation.
“We have witnessed because of the Russian Ukraine conflict, the price for 100 pounds of fertiliser moved from EC$100 per sack to as high as EC$160. And what we had to do was create a subsidy. There is a significant move by the member states of Caricom to subsidise the high costs of fertiliser.
“The other issue is the rising price for gas. It is impacting the overall cost of production and when you have an increase on the price of production, if you were not producing the most efficient way, then these inefficiencies are multiplied which can put you in a disadvantageous position when you are competing with goods coming from overseas which may have a better system of production,” he explained.
Also, the minister said there is the issue of the aging farming population, and praedial larceny, the absence of modern technology and disease-resistant variety of crops and varieties which grow better in this new climate we have.
Caesar said because some production sectors are not properly de-risked, for example, there is the absence of insurance. He noted that there is reluctance on the part of lending institutions to fund agriculture businesses because of the lack of insurance.
“They would be easier to lend money for a public servant to buy a car than to invest in a greenhouse because of the perceived vagaries of climate change. This mind set has to change among the insurance companies once we are changing the whole landscape of food security,” he stated.