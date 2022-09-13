For improved returns...Apply more science to your marketing

Part 2
Last week, Part 1 of this two-part series highlighted that it is critical for modern marketers to apply more science to their marketing. With access to more data across various platforms, this can be used to optimise campaigns and improve results. It also identified the first three steps in applying science to your marketing strategy:
i. Identify and create your marketing goal.
ii. Develop a marketing strategy with a central hypothesis
iii. Execute and test you hypothesis
In Part 2, let’s look at the remaining steps:
Collate and analyse
your campaign results
So, you finally implemented your marketing strategy and got some results. Congratulations! Now it’s time to crunch the numbers and ask yourself some key questions:
lWhat story are the numbers telling?
lHow many conversions did you get?
lWhat was the conversion rate?
lWhat is the quality of the leads? Do you need them to be better qualified?
lHow many new customers or clients have you gotten?
lWhat is the value of your new acquisitions?
lDo you know your average customer lifetime value? What is the projected value of the new leads?
lHow did your permission asset or database look?
lWere there material changes to the stats on your digital destinations?
This list isn’t exhaustive, but it’s just to give you an idea of how to quantitatively assess your campaign’s success. But apart from just knowing what works and what doesn’t, why does this data matter?
Marketing data like this is important when it’s time to review budgets and determine productivity. You want to be able to explain using the numbers to either management or your business partner why you need to continue with one campaign or quit another.
Apart from paid campaigns, the numbers also help decide how successful some tactics like website copy optimisation, lead nurturing campaigns, website conversions and even SEO are performing and hence justify the need to continue spending.
Basically, the data helps decide where more time and money should go and where it shouldn’t. Double or triple down on where you are getting the best ROI!
Depending on what marketing software you are using, your dashboard most likely will display enough analytics so you can get a better sense of how your campaign performed.
Google analytics’ backend dashboard for example tells you about traffic stats, ad spend and what your CPC (Cost per Click) looks like. Take full advantage of dashboards and the analytics they provide.
It also helps not to think of marketing strategy success as absolute. With marketing strategies, it’s never an absolute win or absolute fail but rather a scale of success or failure. Some strategies are simply more productive than others.
Another critical aspect of evaluating your marketing strategy for best results is to do data comparisons. Scientists often use graphs or statistical analysis to get a better picture of what the data is saying.
While some platforms may give you conversion rates and percentages, the best way to truly appreciate that data is to analyse it either using tables, graphs or any analytical tool that puts the numbers in perspective. Some marketers also use platforms like Data Studio or PowerBI to build custom dashboards to pull together data from disparate sources and visualise them for easier analysis.
Fine-tune and re-test
your new strategy
Now you have a better picture of how effective your last marketing strategy was, it’s time to go back to the drawing board. Are you scraping the original plan altogether or you’re only replacing parts of it?
The effectiveness of your fine-tuning strategy is determined by how well you evaluated your results in the previous step.
Most marketers do some kind of analysis but usually, there isn’t enough data to draw a definitive conclusion. Thus, it’s imperative that you get enough numbers to actually analyse. Scientists will call this the sample space.
It is also important to note that some strategies may need to be executed on a smaller scale before being rolled out on a large scale. These are similar to feasibility tests or qualitative tests that determine whether a strategy is worth implementing on a larger scale or good for long-term use. A good example is A/B testing email landing pages or headlines. One of the benefits of digital campaigns is that you can do A/B testing in a cost-effective manner. Because we are close to a campaign we may have our own biases, e.g. preference for colour, copy, etc but it is always important to let the market inform your strategy and A/B testing helps to do that.
Now improve your
marketing results!
If you made it this far in your marketing strategy process, great job! Now it’s time to step on the gas and really supercharge your results.
By this point, you already know what works better or have a good idea of what doesn’t. You also know the most effective approach to employ for optimal results. Now it’s time to scale your efforts.
Scaling can be tricky especially if there are many different variables beyond your control like other hired professionals and algorithms (Facebook and Google). So, it helps to employ other inbound marketing strategies like creating SEO rich content for better visibility.
Generally, inbound marketing-driven organisations have a 61% lower cost per lead than those who mainly employ outbound marketing, according to this Hubspot study. Thus, it’s worth investing in your inbound marketing strategy for long-term brand visibility.
You can start a blog, social media account or even a podcast to build brand awareness and hence improve your visibility on search engines. As a marketer, you should know who your target audience is and where they spend the most time so you can reach them.
With most things, to improve results over time, you’ll need to increase the effort in the short term. The same rule applies to marketing campaigns and strategies. To get the most results, you’ll need to either double the time or money needed to run a campaign.
In conclusion
No matter what kind of marketing approach you employ, you’ll want to optimise your efforts, so you get the most return on your investment. Like most other aspects of business, you’ll need to evaluate your marketing efforts.
By applying the scientific method throughout your marketing efforts, you’ll have a much better idea of what works and what doesn’t work. This will eventually help you narrow down the most effective marketing strategies for your business that will guarantee long-term success.
The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce thanks Brevard Nelson, co-founder and CEO of Caribbean Ideas Synapse for contributing this article.