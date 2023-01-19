Foreign $$ demand and supply a balancing act

While the accessibility of foreign exchange continues to be a complaint amongst the business community, ANSA Merchant Bank’s managing director Gregory Hill says demand and supply is a balancing act.
During the American Chamber of Commerce T&T’s Economic Outlook 2023 panel discussion on Wednesday, at the Trinidad Hilton and Conference Centre, St Ann’s, a question was posed, on whether there should be a devaluation of the US dollar against the T&T dollar to make forex more available given the thriving black market.
Hill responded by saying this country’s gross foreign reserves are $5.9 billion which has come down as the country has injected hard currency into the system to meet the demand.
He noted, as a nation, the Government needs to keep a good grade for investment purposes.
“So slugging all of your US dollar reserves into the system to meet demand. Yes, you have to balance demand and supply but we also have to allocate US dollars to export-driven consumption, not just import substitution and the use of US dollars for goods and services that we produced locally,” Hill explained.
He even noted that if there’s no confidence in the value of the currency there will always be demand.
“If the rate moved, to whatever the rate moves to, if the confidence is not there, then there will be excess demand over the supply. Expectations fuel demand because you’re expecting something to happen so in other words you are hoarding US dollars, putting additional pressure on supply,” Hill outlined.
He further added, that with the increase in oil and gas prices, there will be more hard currency coming into the system, and hopefully, there would be a better flow of that currency.
What makes a good leader
Delivering the feature address chairman-designate of Massy Holdings Ltd Robert Riley spoke on the qualities of a leader in the firm which could be matched to make leadership in other companies even greater.
“You need to be conscious and aware of yourself. With a sense of awareness of your impact, there is a very good chance that you could be a compassionate and caring leader. Over time, it starts to transform the way you think about business problems, business solutions, and the kinds of things that you would dare to take on,” Riley said.
He said serving people was also a major part of being a Massy leader.
“I am still learning to say that I serve people. Even when I have authority, even when I have the right to decide, I still serve. It is important that leaders cultivate lasting relationships rather than one-off transactions,” he said.
Riley indicated that he had confidence in the future of this country’s business, even though they would have to face difficult decisions.
“I feel confident about this group of people simply because they are thinking of the future from a position of abundance and not one of survival or insufficiency.“I am seeing responsibility and accountability taken to another level and it is seeing results,” he added.