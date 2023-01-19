Foreign $$ demand and supply a balancing act

While the accessibility of foreign exchange continues to be a complaint amongst the business community, ANSA Merchant Bank’s managing director Gregory Hill says demand and supply is a balancing act.

During the American Chamber of Commerce T&T’s Economic Outlook 2023 panel discussion on Wednesday, at the Trinidad Hilton and Conference Centre, St Ann’s, a question was posed, on whether there should be a devaluation of the US dollar against the T&T dollar to make forex more available given the thriving black market.