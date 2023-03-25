Forex sales increase EXIMBank’s profits

There has been a significant increase in the earnings of the Export-Import Bank of Trinidad and Tobago (EXIMBank), driven by increased sales of foreign exchange to businesses.
In its audited financial statement released today, the bank is reporting growth in its revenue of 75.8 per cent for the financial year ended December 31, 2022.
The results, the EXIMBank’s chief executive officer Navin Dookeran told the Sunday Business, was driven by the increased earning from its sale of foreign exchange.
The availability of foreign exchange has been a problem plaguing the country for over eight years, which was, in turn hindering manufacturers from exporting.
In 2018, the Ministry of Finance launched EXIMBank’s forex Facility, to ease the burden by funding critical imports needed by manufacturers who export.
The bank’s financial statement shows total net income stood at $109,378,559 compared to $61,996,817 for the same period in 2021.
Dookeran said the bank generated an after-tax profit of $56,279,309, compared to 2021 of $49, 494 897, which is a 14 per cent increase.
The bank executive noted that foreign exchange sales for 2022 totalled US$236.4 million to manufacturers and US$280.5 million for essential items such as basic foods, medicines, personal protective equipment, and cleaning supplies.
Dookeran told Sunday Business that this was an acceleration from 2021 as more companies were added to both programmes, resulting in 2022 revenue from forex sales almost doubling to $92.6 million. He explained that the institution generated robust growth across all business lines. Dookeran said the accelerated financial performance in 2022 parallels the export growth of the nation’s manufacturing sector. Overall, he said, all financial performance metrics have been surpassed.
As it pertains to trade financing, and business investment lending, he said the assets grew by TT$38.5 million (16.5 per cent) leading to a 20.9 per cent increase in lending interest income.
However, Dookeran highlighted, that net interest income was tempered as cost of funds that increased significantly with the sharp increases in interest rates globally with the US Federal Reserve raising rates by 4.25 per cent in 2022 alone.
“Just last week it went up by another 0.25 per cent, which immediately increases EXIMBank’s cost of funds. So, our cost of funds from last year to now has gone up by 4.5 per cent. We are lending some clients interest rates that are less than how much we are paying and we absorb those losses, so we do not have to pass on the increase to our clients. That is the bank’s major challenge as we speak,” he emphasised.
Criteria
Dookeran noted that one of the criteria for manufacturers to get foreign exchange is they must apply online and upload their company’s financial statements.
“You must be in good standing and must have been exporting or now want to export to qualify. To maintain transparency the manufacturer does not get the foreign exchange, it goes straight to the international supplier. The manufacturer pays a small percentage fee to keep accessing the facility. While I cannot divulge how much, I can say it’s a good rate as the companies are staying and more are coming on board,” he revealed.
The executive, who is the son of former finance minister Winston Dookeran said the foreign exchange facility started with zero clients, and at present, the bank has 211 forex clients and the aim is to grow the number of customers served.
In explaining how the foreign exchange is allocated to the manufacturers, Dookeran indicated that the bank meets with its client and asks what are their payables for the next three months and then recommendations of the amount are sent to the Ministry of Finance and the ministry gives what is required to service the clients.
“Regarding access to forex, I would say the ministry has made, what we need available to us,” he said.
Dookeran further explained that small and medium-sized manufacturers would get all of their forex needs covered, however, the large manufacturers who need more forex support would go into the other loan programmes that the bank offers to satisfy their supply needs.
He said the cap for manufacturers is between US$600,000-$700,000.
The companies that get the above-mentioned figure, Dookeran said, are generating $50 to $100 million in export sales.
He noted that the ministry is not only interested in how much the clients are exporting but how much money was sold by the bank and how much has been repatriated back into Trinidad.
“The ministry wants to know if the money is coming back into the country. So, at the start of every year for manufacturers to qualify for the forex facility, the businesses, have to show their bank statements, or a letter from their bank, showing how much US has been deposited, back into their local bank account. Then we total that up for the entire programme and portfolio and we look at the number and I am happy to say for 2021 and 2022, the repatriated amount is more than the US we sell,” he observed.
According to Dookeran, while he wished that the forex facility offered by the bank can assist all businesses wanting US currency, the bank executes a government policy, where there is a programme for manufacturers generating exports and there is a programme for essential items.
He added that the US$180 million allocated two weeks ago, which Finance Minister Colm Imbert spoke about was for essential items.