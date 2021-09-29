AFTER being in the roll-on, roll-off and parts business for over 20 years, businessman Inshan Ishmael is closing up shop, citing serious problems in accessing foreign exchange to sustain his business.
Ishmael, who owns ROC Roll on Roll off Centre located in Bamboo Road, Bamboo #2, Valsayn, said he has had enough as it has been since last year he has not been able to bring in any foreign used cars or to secure parts.
“I need at least US$30,000 to US$50,000 a month in order to bring in cars and parts, as most times parts are secured from Saudi Arabia and Dubai. But, I am unable to obtain such from the bank and all they are willing to give me is US$5,000 a month. That absolutely cannot work. I have had several conversations with the bank and nothing has improved,” said Ishmael.
A frustrated Ishmael said what got him more annoyed is the fact that other car dealers are able secure US dollars and bring in high-end cars to sell. But 14 of his workers are on the breadline as no work is coming in.
Ishmael said: “I had the contract for the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) to service their vehicles for parts, but it came to a halt as I could not obtain the US to secure the parts internationally. It’s been really hard and I believe the banks are being very unreasonable to businessmen who are trying to obtain the US currency through the legal channels and not on the black market. There is much more I can say on this topic but I will reveal all in due course.”
The business owner said from Saturday he is a having a closing-down sale and he expects that, by next month, the establishment will be permanently closed.
“It hurts my heart to do this as five years ago my business was gutted by fire and my family and I built it back up and now I’m forced to close, due to the non-flexibility of the bank and other key players who shall remain nameless. I have a licence to sell 175 cars and only sold one last year. Is that right?” Ishmael lamented.
Also speaking on the issue was president of the T&T Automotive Dealers Association Visham Babwah, who indicated that foreign exchange has been a problem for several years, which he has been raising in the media time and time again.
Babwah said many roll-on, roll-off car dealers have expressed to him the problems they are currently experiencing in purchasing US at the banks.
“This is a great challenge as my car dealership business, as well, is facing the same issues. But the banks keep saying they cannot increase the threshold being given to the business owners. I really hope the Finance Minister or someone can intervene, because it is very tough for businesses to stay afloat, especially during this pandemic,” Babwah said.
The Express reached out the commercial banks to get a response on the matter, but up to press time only Republic Bank responded.
The bank said: “Republic remains dependent on the Central Bank’s market interventions to meet the demands of our customers. Based on the amounts received, customers have experienced shortfalls in foreign exchange for the past ten years or more.”