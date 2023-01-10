Former TV presenter turns to wellness

MAXINE Maharaj, a former television presenter and radio host who spent more than 15 years in journalism, can now add “entrepreneur” to her resume. While her interest in media hasn’t waned, it has been joined by a new one: health and wellness.

Maharaj is the founder and director of Massage Haven, a holistic day spa that aims to revitalise the body, mind, and spirit. The spa, which was opened in February 2022, is located in Cunupia at 157b Munroe Road. Even though Maharaj is used to working under pressure, starting a business in the middle of a pandemic required extra grit and perseverance, which the former news presenter was prepared to put to the test.

As the coronavirus crippled much of the regional economy and customers stayed home to slow the spread, hundreds of small business owners across the country decided to close their doors, some permanently. However, some of these business owners quickly adjusted and came up with innovative ways to alter their operating strategies. One such business owner is Maharaj.

She recently discussed with Express Business her motivation for changing occupations and her desire to start a business.

“I don’t see anything as a barrier,” she declared. “Undoubtedly, there were difficulties. In the middle of a pandemic, a faltering economy, a reduction in work possibilities, and consequently lower purchasing power, Massage Haven opened its doors. The fundamental concept of a spa depends on people being near one another. Naturally, I was hesitant to invest in such a volatile market, but as they say, ‘nothing ventured, nothing gained’,” she added.

“We actually capitalised on the pandemic.” She said when the restrictions were lifted, the new business gave people a safe place to go for self-care at a time when everyone felt trapped in their homes because of the lockdown.

“We gave them access to a spa that follows the strictest sanitisation standards. I have a team of six women who are highly certified in skincare and massage therapy. They are the backbone of my business. We made lemonade out of the ‘lemons’ provided by the pandemic,” she said.

Maharaj wanted to earn more money for her family, but she also didn’t want to miss significant milestones in her children’s lives.

“I enjoyed working in the media, but I didn’t get as much time as I wanted to spend with my family,” she said, adding, “Being my own boss allowed me to choose my own work hours because motherhood is very important to me.”

Even though many small businesses have folded, some have remained open and hope to leverage the innovations they developed during the pandemic to bring in more money and generate new opportunities as the economy improves.

Innovation for Massage Haven meants making use of social media. For those who were unable to visit in person, the business offered its clients the chance to purchase digital gift vouchers. The day spa also uses the Internet to inform customers about what is going on at the spa and the benefits of their services.

“Our local beauty industry is a healthy, sophisticated, and quickly growing one. Practitioners are competitively certified with local and international institutions. Ninety per cent of the services that are available internationally are available here with the same standards of professionalism and skill.

“One area that we can improve on is transparency. Don’t sell dreams. Be straight with your clients about the expected outcomes of their services, as well as customer service. We need to subscribe to higher standards here,” Maharaj said.

She says one of the ways Massage Haven stands out from other establishments is its attention to detail.

The day spa offers a wide range of services, such as body scrubs, hot stone massage, aromatherapy massage, facials, manicures, pedicures, and waxing treatments.

She said, “We will be expanding services to include more specialised skin treatments as well as hair removal services. I want Massage Haven to be the top choice when it comes to an unforgettable five-star spa experience. I hope to expand into the regional and international markets, never losing our attention to detail, dedication to customer service, or building lasting relationships with our clients.”

She said when customers enter the spa, the time and space is theirs.

“We sit with you and talk to you about what you hope to get from your time with us. We customise your experience to suit your lifestyle and also do follow-ups with you. The gold standard in customer service is our top priority. I put my heart and soul into it. I love being a mother, and I love being an entrepreneur, and together they provide balance that I’m truly grateful for,” she said.

“Becoming an entrepreneur has taught me that once you can dream of it, turning it into reality lies in your hands. There will be naysayers; there will be all the reasons why we should not... I’ve realised that seemingly insurmountable odds engage and fuel me to push on,” Maharaj said.

