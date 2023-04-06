Fostering win-win outcomes for businesses

“Sustainability is not just ‘good business’, it’s ‘everyone’s business’.”
This is the motto of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry & Commerce’s (T&T Chamber) Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Committee.
On Wednesday, March 28, close to 100 people representing a diverse cross-section of private enterprise (large, medium, and small), along with youth advocates from civil society, completed the T&T Chamber’s ESG Champion Workshop.
The T&T Chamber in a news release yesterday said, the event was deliberately engineered to act as the official launch of the T&T Chamber’s ESG Committee—the newest for the Chamber, given the growing interest and adoption of ESG frameworks in the domestic, regional, and international business world.
The agenda, presentations and interactive activities were produced by EY (Trinidad) which is one of the T&T Chamber’s longest standing members and who itself has been championing ESG & Sustainability within the region for several years.
The two organisations have embarked on a strategic partnership over the next year, to educate the private and public sectors about ESG, engender their buy-in for ESG strategy integration and adoption, and advocate for related regulatory and policy solutions that would support T&T’s efforts to achieve the United Nation’s 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Newly-appointed CEO, Stephen de Gannes, told attendees:
“The Chamber has historically brought our members together—large and small—to collaborate around national solutions that would sustain our continued growth and assist with national development.”
He said the Chamber views “this as yet another opportunity to leverage [its] diverse network, unrivalled influence, and future-focused vision to encourage synergistic efforts and win-win outcomes.”
Lead Partner, EY (Caribbean) for ESG & Sustainability, Maria Daniel called upon the business community to take up the challenge and opportunity that is inherent in sustainability action.
She described ESG strategy as “not just good business, but everyone’s business—especially for small island developing states (SIDS)”.
Daniel said no matter how many places across the globe she has been privileged to visit, the view of T&T from the plane, on her return voyage, reminds her of just how beautiful our land is.
“This is the moment, when business leaders—veterans and emerging—must be solution-focused, and champion the effective integration of ESG frameworks into their business models, so that environmental consciousness and conservation, genuine development of community and people, and robust governance mechanisms for measuring and reporting on impact are all self-adopted by businesses and hardwired into their systems with integrity and purpose.”
Participants were introduced to ESG, and informed in detail about ESG integration, the risks of not preparing for ESG regulations, the role of the private sector in decarbonisation, and the potential for leveraging ESG investment. Republic Financial Holdings Ltd (RFHL), parent company of Republic
Bank (the T&T Chamber’s Board Champion for the ESG Committee), presented on ESG financing.
The consensus among those who attended was clear: ESG is on the front-burner, and they were extremely pleased with the outcomes of the session and are committed to being ESG Champions in their organisations.
Development of the ESG Committee commenced in Q2 2022 with guidance from the Chamber Committee Liaison—Claudia Joseph, and its prior efforts included publishing articles on ESG & Sustainability and hosting a workshop on Mental Health and Wellbeing for World Mental Health Day (November).