Fostering win-win outcomes for businesses

“Sustainability is not just ‘good business’, it’s ‘everyone’s business’.”

This is the motto of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry & Commerce’s (T&T Chamber) Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Committee.

On Wednesday, March 28, close to 100 people representing a diverse cross-section of private enterprise (large, medium, and small), along with youth advocates from civil society, completed the T&T Chamber’s ESG Champion Workshop.