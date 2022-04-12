Four ways digital technology is changing retail

Today, technology is indispensible to almost any business enterprise you can think of, and in fact is driving growth of retail in an unprecedented way, with an accelerated pace over the last two years. Thanks to technology, the nature of retail has changed, and is still changing in a dramatic way. Technology is influencing not just the way products and services are being marketed and sold, it is changing consumer perception and habits. Here are four ways that the face of retail is changing as a result of technological developments.
1. Mobile apps put everything at your fingertips
The rapidly expanding field of mobile apps is showing no signs of slowing. There are apps that not only help you select your product or service, but make online payments, delivery, and a host of other activities easier. Consider this: The 2021 Champions of Business award for Business Technology went to medl, a technology solution that works online to fulfil and deliver prescriptions to your door and customer access to professional advice. According to the website Coniq, “In retail, apps have become a fundamental component of the digital offer and have proven to be very useful to increase sales and customer loyalty. In fact, app customers are more loyal. They spend 37 per cent more than non-app customers with the same retailer, buy 33 per cent more frequently, and buy 34 per cent more items.”
2. Enhancing traditional shopping, making new markets — everybody’s doing it
Although the walk-in store is not ready to disappear as yet, the fact that digital sales are steadily increasing has not been lost on operators. To stay competitive, even retailers that have a physical store are adding online shopping options. This has significantly increased their reach beyond fixed geographic areas, and items can be ordered online for either delivery or in-store pickup. The restrictions that evolved from the pandemic have provided ample evidence of the benefit of such “hybrid” operations. In addition, it is benefitting “downstream” sectors – financial services, marketing, delivery providers and app developers, for instance.
3. Evening the playing field for small operations
Large, well-established companies have always enjoyed all the advantages in the retail sector. Not only were they able to own the outfitted stores, they spend the most on advertising and provided the best services at the best price. Technology has now changed all that. The resources needed for online retail is significantly less, allowing small businesses to compete more effectively. It is often a boon to niche providers and home businesses which are unable to scale. They also have the opportunity to collaborate with other businesses and providers to enhance their own operations. One of the beneficial side-effects of online business has been to allow small enterprises to work smarter. Whereas recruiting and retaining workers could be an issue, a flexible digital workforce is often beneficial.
Just about anything may be purchased online - jewelry, weight-loss meal deliveries, a tractor or plants. Comparing price, quality and other factors has never been easier, and once the purchase is made, many apps offer rewards of one kind or another that keep clients coming back.
Winner of the 2020 Champions of Business award for Entrepreneurship, Planting Seeds Marketplace has been a popular online resource for shopping which includes approximately 250 stores and more than 3,000 products. While they are primarily focused on locally produced goods, a number of other companies have also seized the opportunity to promote their products via the Marketplace.
4. A highly personalised customer experience
It is an accepted fact that the more personalised the shopping experience, the greater the consumer spend is likely to be. The reach of virtual shopping is steadily increasing as digital marketing capabilities evolve to provide consumers with increasingly personalised experiences. The sophisticated analytics derived from smart technology is being used to enhance both online and in-store shopping experiences. Artificial Intelligence (AI) can be used to help deliver a range of services – from helping you choose a colour to determining if you need assistance on the floor. International retail giants such as Amazon and Walmart are perhaps the best demonstration of what personalisation can do for a business.
Trinidad and Tobago and the wider Caribbean have been, in many ways, playing “catch up” with e-commerce and in a broader sense, with technology. Vendors need to constantly be progressive and up-to-date with technology to provide consumers with this online experience in the globalised world of retail trade.
On April 26, the Chamber will host its virtual Annual Business Meeting with vice president of Google Vint Cerf as the feature speaker. The Annual Business Meeting is the Chamber’s first Signature Event of 2022 and is themed “Imagine that…!”
To register contact events@chamber.org.tt.