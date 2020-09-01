Freeport family unleashes Covid sanitiser

COVID-19 busters may be a good way to describe two passionate, enterprising young brothers from Freeport in central Trinidad, who have been offering to spray Government buildings, police stations and other essential workplaces free of charge to help in the fight against the pandemic.
Govinda Sieunarine, 22, one of the founding directors of Daiwa Environmental Services, and his brother, Sanjaya Sieunarine, 24, have already done multiple sanitisation projects since their the family business turned to fighting the Covid-19 virus earlier this year in 2010.
They use ultra-modern, electrostatic fogging equipment with a US Centre for Disease Control-approved, ammonia-based chemical, which they say has been shown to significantly reduce the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
Sieunarine said their company does paid work, as well, but this has been, so far, only in the private sector.
“When the pandemic started in our country, we went to the Freeport police station and offered to spray the building free of charge.
“While we are a regular business, we have a desire to assist first responders and other essential services in carrying out their duties in this global pandemic.
“We are guided by our religious beliefs, which say service to God is service to man.”
He said they are also members of I Serve Our Service, a project of Nicole Dyer-Griffith, wife of Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith, which was started to support the police service.
Sieunarine said Daiwa, a Japanese word meaning the great unifier, has so far sanitised free of charge the St Margaret’s Police Station, the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation, four walkovers in the Chaguanas Borough and various churches and temples.
A string of small business in the central area have contracted them to sanitise their offices every seven days, they said.
“DAIWA was the brainchild of my dad, Mahadeo Sieunarine, a primary school teacher, and was originally formed to help recycle waste tyres in the Caribbean.
“We made a switchover to sanitising buildings in Janaury this year after we began following global current events on the pandemic.
“We started by sanitising vehicles that were brought into another family business, MKS Auto Garage Ltd in Freeport.
“We would sanitise the vehicles coming into our shop using our machines, so our mechanics would not be in contact with any viruses and sanitise them again when they leave.”
He said their electrostatic fogging machine ionizes the ammonia concentrate they use and creates a layer over any surface.
“The chemical is activated within ten minutes and the hardened layers keeps the surface actively disinfected for five to seven days.
“The chemical is 100 per cent non-toxic, biodegradable and non-corrosive and is used in restaurants, hospitals and surgical rooms.”
Sieunarine said as they monitored the development of the pandemic in T&T, they started sanitising their own office building around February to help protect them from the Covid-19 virus. After the first lockdown measures were introduced to T&T. where only essential workers were allowed to operate, they volunteered their sanitisation services to the Freeport Police Station.
“We know they are first responders and are doing their part in helping keep us safe.
“They had no sanitisation programme in place and we met with a sergeant and offered to sanitise the place.
“From there on we did a series of pro bono jobs on mainly public sector buildings, to both assist them and to get our company’s name out there.
“We even reached as far as the Police Administration building in Port-of-Spain.
“We did the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo and Chaguanas Borough Corporations, sanitising four walkovers on Chaguanas.
“We did a number of churches, including Curepe Presybyterian Church.
“Then, through word of mouth, people found us and we began getting a lot of calls for our service.”
DAIWA started its first paid contract with Maritime Plaza in Aranguez.
“We do work on a monthly basis for QualityTec Industries’ warehouse in the Point Lisas Industrial Estate and several other businesses in central, including groceries and gyms.
“We are negotiating with Asociated Brands to sanitise their warehouse.”
Sieunarine said even though they have done free work for Government buildings, they have no official contract in this area yet.
“They said they have no funds. Also, they have their own kind of sanitisation going on, wiping down their offices with rubbing alcohol or hydrogen peroxide.”
“The Ministry of Social Development gave us a call and we submitted our quotations and are waiting on a response from them.
“We also extended our services to the Freeport Health Centre before the lockdown and were told they would get back to us and we are still awaiting word from them.”
Sieunarine said their sanitisation service is well researched because they did not want to go out there and put themselves and others at risk.
While carrying out a hectic daily schedule with the family’s sanitisation company, Sieunarine is also doing a social sciences degree at the University of the West Indies. So is his brother, Sanjaya, an electrical engineering student.
“It’s quite a lot. The sanitisation work takes a lot of heavy day-to-day planning.
“You have to plan your entire day to have sufficient time to complete everything you set out to do.”
But they’re taking on more work. He said his family is, at present, working on starting an agricultural company, DIAWA Farms, which would create a business model that can be used on small and big farms.
He said his mother, Sirawatie Sieunarine, is also an essential part of the family’s businesses.
“My parents started the businesses and have been guiding me from an early as 15 years old.
“My dad came up with the ideas and we took it and made it something real.
“My brother and I are their only children.” They said they employ eight workers in their auto garage business and four at DAIWA with a shortlist of five others.