Freight rates may increase again

STAKEHOLDERS in Trinidad and Tobago are keeping a close eye on the severe drought around the Panama Canal which is forcing container vessels to lighten their loads and can lead to freight rates increasing once again.
The marine insight website last week said that the canal which connects the Pacific and Atlantic oceans has been struggling with water supply shortages since before a 2016 expansion that permitted much larger vessels to sail through.
It has a protocol comprising weight restrictions and transit fees that kick in as the drought conditions deteriorate.
The marine insight indicated that some major ocean carriers have declared new rates for their goods shipped on the channel as of 1 June in response to canal limitations.
“The measures will likely result in delays and higher costs for goods shipped via the canal, which typically observes five per cent of yearly global maritime trade pass via the locks,” the website further stated. The Express contacted the Shipping Association’s immediate past president, Hayden Alleyne, yesterday, who said because of the drought conditions this year freight rates may be negatively affected, but at this point, it is difficult to quantify the extent.
He noted the association will monitor the situation, and do its part to communicate and give this global issue the amplifications it needs.
According to Alleyne, regionally there is growing awareness of the climate change issue, decarbonisation, and climate change featured highly in the mid-year Caribbean Shipping Association (CSA)executive conference held earlier in the month in Ft Lauderdale, Florida, USA, and he said the same will be expanded at the Hyatt Regency when Trinidad hosts the CSA, 53rd AGM, Conference on the 23-24 of October 2023.
“It is imperative not just for members of the shipping industry, but all sectors to adopt environmentally sustainable practices,” he explained.
The Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) also stated that it would be monitoring this situation closely, given the nature of the challenges such a situation can cause for our manufacturers who are dependent on raw materials coming out of the East.
“We note that this situation is not man-made and thus very little can be done to alleviate the problem in Panama. All the same, we are having discussions with logistic companies to find alternative ways to get goods to our destination in a timely and efficient manner; we are optimistic that timely information would serve us well and prepare us for possible uncertainties and thus allow for proper planning as we enter the July-August period,” the TTMA told the Express via WhhatsApp.
The association added that as best as possible, proper planning will limit any delays that can occur, allowing for manufacturers to have their inputs as needed to facilitate production as we go into the later quarter of 2023, which tends to be one of the peak periods for business operators in TT.
Also commenting on the situation was the president of the Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago (SATT) Rajiv Diptee who said, “The situation is one we are monitoring and requires examination from our stakeholders in supply and distribution. Supply chains have experienced degrees of stress throughout and since the pandemic. However, supply chains have proved robust and resilient, which remains our expectation during this period.”
The freight prices during the pandemic increased between US$3,000 and US$5,000.