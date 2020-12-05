Friday’s vote is the beginning, not the end

ON FRIDAY night, the Government made amendments to the controversial and much delayed Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property (Amendment) Bill, 2020, which were passed in Lower House of Parliament.
The bill was passed with 21 members voting for it, and 18 against it.
But that’s just part of the work that will go into making the procurement legislation law.
The next step is it goes to the Senate this week.
Following this, regulations will have to be drafted to be in sync with the amendments.
These regulations will then have to go back to Parliament to be ventilated, explained Procurement Regulator Moonilal Lalchan in an interview with the Sunday Business yesterday.
He said two other sets of regulations will have to be completed and brought to Parliament—the regulations for the disposal of public property and the regulations for the operationalisation of the Office of Procurement Regulation’s (OPR) review board.
“What happened yesterday (Friday) was one small part,” Lalchan said, “but it was progress in improving governance in the country.”
Last Thursday, prior to the bill being debated in the Parliament, the Office of the Procurement Regulator (OPR) issued a news release saying it supported the bill except for the proposed Clause 5 of the amendment bill, which sought to amend Section 7 of the existing act.
It said its position was based on consultations since 2018, which included 20 workshops, 193 bespoke sensitisation sessions and webinars held with 1,400 suppliers/contractors.
“Stakeholders emphasised that Section 7 should be given an opportunity to be tested since there is a real possibility that local suppliers/contractors may be deprived of a fair and equitable chance to participate in procurement proceedings. Any variation to this provision may undermine the objects of the act, namely accountability, integrity, transparency and value for money,” the OPR statement said.
“At all times, stakeholders continued to emphasise that these arrangements under section seven, ultimately will be repaid with public money, and so, these transactions should fall within the ambit of the act thereby achieving the objects of the act, especially the principle of value for money. Additionally, there should be no exclusion from the OPR’s oversight, in respect of the procurement of legal, financial, accounting and auditing, medical and any other service as the minister may by order determine, by public bodies or State-controlled enterprises,” the OPR said.
In the telephone interview, Lalchan explained that the OPR’s objections were raised by public servants themselves, which is why it was included in the release.
“This was something that the public servants had asked for, and we hope that some consideration is given to it,” he elaborated.
During the debate, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said it was an internationally known best practice that in matters of government-to-government arrangements the procurement regulator is not involved.
He said public/public corporations, as they are known the world over, are also exempt.
He observed that with regard to legal services, which are specialist services, it was covered in the regulations, under Part 7, which states:
“Selection of Consultants Procedure for selecting consultants in a competitive process
51. Consultants may be selected competitively or sole sourced based on an initial shortlisting of consultants to be invited to submit proposals which are then evaluated based on the method of evaluation established by the procuring entity in its request for proposals and described in Regulation 55(1).”
Lalchan is still optimistic about the matter being further ventilated.
He believes it is in the public interest.
In his view, the act should be one that can be globally emulated by countries pursuing similar legislation.
Investigations to begin
Lalchan said he and his team are ready for work.
He said the Government has promised to expedite the legislation and the OPR has worked on putting the infrastructure in place, getting the public service into compliance and training and re-training officials, who the regulators will have to engage.
Once proclaimed, over 200-plus institutions would fall under his office as the OPR treats with “anywhere public money is spent”.
Already, he has 16 files on his desk to investigate and 450 requests for assistance.
In the interim, the files have been sent to the relevant line ministries for review.
In November 2018, Lalchan said his office submitted to Imbert the regulations required to give full effect to the new public procurement system as Lalchan and his team were hoping to have the Procurement Act fully proclaimed by 2019.
It was a timeline that Imbert himself had given in his 2019 budget.
Here’s what’s been done in preparation:
• Lalchan has hosted workshops for State enterprises to ensure compliance with the impending changes. This involves going through a rigorous process to ensure that the regulations are ready and thoroughly fleshed out before being submitted for onward review.
Once fully proclaimed, the Central Tenders Board will be dismantled. Lalchan believes there would be need for a transition period for State enterprises that utilised the CTB for procurement, which is why he has been hosting workshops.
• The Office of Procurement Regulation has already put together a handbook of guidelines for State enterprises.
• One of the key initiatives his office is looking to set up is a database of all pre-qualified contractors. This, he said, is a critical part of his work as it will identify contractors’ track record and suitability.
• In addition, the OPR has also engaged a whistle-blowing firm from Canada to help citizens report matters.
“The bulk of the work is complete. We have been working day and night and the staff is committed to doing something positive and leaving a legacy,” he said.
Background
On January 12, 2018, Lalchan, the country’s first procurement regulator, and the OPR board, were appointed by former president Anthony Carmona.
In July 2015, the Government’s Public Procurement Oversight Committee, under the chairmanship of Timothy Hamel-Smith, had asked the Government to proclaim certain sections of the act and they became operational on July 31 of that year. The parts of the Procurement Act proclaimed allowed for the establishment of the Office of Procurement Regulation, including the Regulator by proclaiming sections 9, 10, 11, 12 and parts of 13.
Lalchan was appointed in 2018, two years after the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act was partially proclaimed to give birth to his office, and before the whole act is even proclaimed to give life to his role.
“There are a number of potential areas which once the act is proclaimed, will fall into our lap. So we felt it was a position to become operationalised immediately. We don’t have a grace period of six months to work towards,” he said in an interview at the time.
“It’s undoing 50 years of questionable procurement practices. If this fails, it will take years to recover. So we have been seeking advice on what we need and how to do it. There are many people who thought it would not happen but we just have to ensure that we get it right,” he had said.
His team includes deputy chairman James Chang-Kit, accountant David Charliere, supply-chain manager Frederick Bowen, civil engineer Dr Anthony Lamb, attorney Robin Otway, procurement manager Herdis Lee Chee, Human Resource expert Lara Quentrall-Thomas, civil engineer Sandra Sammy, project manager Nadine Bushell and Tracey Rojas.