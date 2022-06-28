From abandoned shells to luxury apartments

FOR years, two six-storey apartment buildings stood abandoned and desolate at Upper Mendes Drive, Champs Fleurs, visible to anyone looking up as they drove north on the Uriah Butler highway in the vicinity of Mount Hope.
With the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic waning, one construction companies is showing its confidence in the domestic economy by investing millions into new housing projects.
That company is Flags-TC International, which is currently working on completing 40 architecturally striking apartment homes, located on the hill in Champs Fleurs.
The complex, called “The ST GEORGES” is expected to be ready for occupancy in the next 18 to 24 months.
In an interview with Express Business recently George Laquis II, managing director of Flags-TC International, explained in detail how the project began.
Laquis said the two buildings were constructed seven to eight years ago and the initial developers ran into some financial trouble and the complex was repossessed by the lenders.
“One of the commercial banks reached out to me about the repossessed buildings and my company decided to go and inspect the property, to see what was needed to be done. Then we purchased it in late 2019, but work only restarted in full force this year, due to the pandemic. So what we purchased was the bare shell and now work has restarted to transform it into that luxury living space,” Laquis outlined.
He revealed that the total cost of the project is about $100 million which includes the cost of acquiring the property, plus the completion of all the apartments, which include two penthouse apartments.
“We thought there was a lot of value that we gained as these buildings were already constructed, so it’s Flags-TC International Limited’s job now to basically complete the project by fitting out the apartments and completing the additional spaces such as the clubhouse, gym and swimming pool as well as individual storage and elevators.
“There is a demand for more houses to be made available on the market, hence why we saw it necessary to invest in such a project.”
The construction company owner said the apartments, which are cushioned against the hills of the northern range, start from $2.9 million all the way up to $6.5 million and that all the relevant approvals have been granted to complete the property.
He noted that the penthouses which occupies two floors are being sold for $6.5 million, with three bedrooms and888,.d/’ 2 and a half baths, along an open-air balcony.
“The higher the price the home owner goes, the bigger the balcony as well,” Laquis said.
When asked if the company had to borrow money in order to fund this project, Laquis said: “Yes, the bank did not give any trouble, as we basically sold the project to them and the rest is history.”
In terms of the timeline to finish the apartments, he said it would take 18 months for the first phase to be completed and then six months to complete the second phase
“So in early 2024 new home owners will be occupying the luxurious apartments. We are now in the pre-selling stages and the interest is very high to own one of these homes. We have been engaged in several virtual tours, with the possible homeowners. We are confident that the 40 apartments will be sold and the buyers can go to the financial institutions and once they meet the bank’s criteria, the homeowner will be pre-approved in 24 hours.
“Also the six-storey towers place access and convenience at the fingertips of its residents, just minutes away from the Piarco International Airport and the country’s top universities and medical facilities,” he emphasised.
Laquis also said that this project is expected to stimulate job employment of between 200 and 300 persons, just like other projects that have been undertaken in the past.
Questioned on whether the construction firm is feeling the economic effects from the higher freight costs to bring in raw materials, he said that was not the case at this time as most of the fittings were already purchased. He however added that as the project goes along they will determine if any additional fittings would be needed.
Laquis highlighted that the company, which has been in existence since 2000, has been known for quality work such as the Mandalay homes which are located in the Village of Mandalay in Arima.
“We are currently building five homes and in the near future the Mandalay Villas and Townhouses will start construction. The space is very nice and close to shopping areas along with a supermarket.”
He said that Flags-TC International Limited also built and designed La Burnum apartment homes in Diego Martin, which are for sale along with Château-de-Chantilly in Maraval.
Revitalisation project
Laquis, whose eyes lit up as he spoke about the new project the company will soon embark upon. It’s called Cornerstone Suites located at Stone Street in Port of Spain. He said that project will comprise contemporary homes and self-contained, one-bedroom studio suites, fully furnished and equipped.
“Due date for construction has not been finalised, but we as private investors are heeding the call of the Port of Spain Revitalization Project. I believe having such suites in this area will enhance the value of it. Many working people who are living out of the way, always complain that it is difficult to find a proper living space in Port of Spain, so we are doing our part to facilitate such.”
Asked about the cost of the suites to buyers he said an exact figure cannot be given, just yet but noted that the bank already has approved persons looking for a new home in the bracket of $1.5 million.
“The market is so volatile with purchasing materials and other issues at this time, so I cannot commit to a $1.5 million number yet. Once things settle down and we actually start the planning stages then we can start talking figures, but some will be for rent and some will be to own,” Laquis added.