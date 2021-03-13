From junkyard to first in hemisphere

NIQUAN is a newcomer to the local energy landscape and the first Gas-to-Liquids (GTL) plant in the Western Hemisphere.
It is the vision of its founder Ainsley Gill, who bought the incomplete and abandoned Gas-to-Liquids (GTL) plant from Petrotrin (now Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Limited (TPHL) for US$35 million after it was relegated to scrap iron.
Gill, a lobbyist for the T&T Government turned entrepreneur, managed to flip it around in about three years.
“Niquan has led the way out of what some called a junkyard, using a good business plan, superb expertise, cooperation and determination. As the State has successfully restructured Petrotrin, at this very location, it has left similar openings for the private sector, using the same attributes, to find opportunities to revive the existing suite of equipment which is available here,” said Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at the ceremony to mark the start-up of the plant last week.
Dr Rowley said, that in the coming weeks, when the Guaracara refinery is put out for interested proposals, “we await the outcome of any successful accompaniment to Niquan at historic Pointe-a-Pierre.”
“In 2018, when NiQuan acquired the plant, Petrotrin received a cash payment of US$10 million, with the remaining US$25 million to be paid in preference shares. To complete the plant, a further capital injection of approximately US$125 million was required.”
NiQuan purchased the project from a receiver, appointed by Petrotrin after the original contract between the company and World GTL collapsed after billions in cost overruns and litigation.
The Prime Minister told the ceremony: “Additionally, the Government is expected to receive $2 billion in taxes and statutory payments over the life of the project. NiQuan’s investment represents the first major private investment in the downstream energy sector in recent times, despite difficulties in the global markets. Equally important was this Government’s ability to recognise when to take a step back and allow private investors to step up, which is what we are currently doing with the Guaracara Refinery.”
According to documents in the company’s registry, as at August 2020, NiQuan is owned by NiQuan Energy, registered in Washington DC (10,702,216 ordinary shares), M&J Services Ltd (10,000 ordinary shares), Petrotrin (25,000,000 Class B preference shares) and Beacon Insurance Company (167,000 class C preference shares).
M&J Services is a company formed by Michal and John Andrews, who are retired accountant and former permanent secretary in the Ministry of Finance respectively. Beacon Insurance is a Port-of-Spain-based insurer, whose shareholders include former People’s Partnership minister Gerry Hadeed and Bermuda-based Colonial Group International.
Government incorporated a new State-owned energy company, Trinidad and Tobago Upstream Downstream Energy Operations Company Limited to negotiate a gas sales agreement with NiQuan.
NiQuan’s vice president corporate affairs Malcolm Wells said the company is secure about its supply of natural gas for the plant.
‘Our gas supply is drawn from the Trinidad and Tobago Upstream Downstream Energy Operations Company Ltd, which is a 100 per cent State-owned company and, given the fact that our gas supply needs are relatively small compared to the overall production base, we are confident in the ability of the plant to receive the contracted supplies,” he said.
Khan, in a statement in Parliament in June 2018, explained that in 2016, a sale and purchase agreement was executed amount WGTL Trinidad (In receivership), the Receiver and NiQuan.
“A gas supply term sheet was executed between NiQuan and NGC in November 2014 for 26.5 mmscfd. However, NGC and NiQuan were unable to agree on price, and duration. NGC supported the project but given gas curtailment claims of $4.6 billion was of the view that a gas supply to NiQuan would expose it to unacceptable legal and commercial risks
“Given NGC’s situation the project was at standstill. The options available were either to proceed or discontinue with the project. If the latter option was pursued the Plant would have to be dismantled at a cost and sold as scrap. If the project is pursued financial benefits would accrue both to Petrotrin and the economy. In order to salvage the project NiQuan approached the Government for support in acquiring a supply of gas of approximately 31 mmscf per day,” Khan had told Parliament.
“Following its review of the project the Government agreed to support the request by NiQuan Energy Limited for a supply of 31 mmscf/d of natural gas for its GTL p roject, and that consideration be given to the sourcing of the natural gas from arrangements that exclude the NGC and which are on commercially acceptable terms,” Khan had said.
The plant has a capacity of over 2,600 barrels of zero-sulphur diesel and GTL naphtha per day.
Responding to questions in Parliament on Friday, Dr Rowley said that NiQuan’s offtake agreement would be with Paria and is expected to earn foreign exchange for the country. He said that the offtake from the plant would be sold to the international market by Paria while the low sulphur diesel will be available both to the local and international market.
NiQuan’s Value
But now that it’s started, here’s the value Wells said Niquan will bring:
1. Economic: The addition of NiQuan GTL means that the natural gas downstream sector of Trinidad and Tobago’s energy industry has one of the most diverse product slates of any gas producing country in the world. In value terms, jobs, knowledge transfer and in addition to the economics benefits of an operational energy facility producing premium clean energy products.
2. Local content: The success of NiQuan with 90 per cent local content gets to showcase that Trinidad and Tobago has the depth of experience and expertise required to develop a successful GTL operation. Many gas producing countries have attempted to develop commercial GTL capability, but the current commercial plants are limited to Malaysia, Qatar and Nigeria.
3. Good place to do business: NiQuan GTL is also a demonstration that Trinidad and Tobago is a good place to do business and that the country’s energy sector can attract the necessary finance and investment required for large scale strategic energy developments. It should also be noted that the project was financed from 100 per cent Caribbean sources, which we believe to be a first for a project of this type. The creation of an indigenous source of finance for the country’s energy sector as a whole is of huge significance as the industry takes the next step and the country addresses the challenge of becoming a service hub to support oil and gas development in the wider region.
4. Safety: NiQuan GTL was also completed safely in the face of a global pandemic and with a zero lost time injury record. The quality of any national energy sector, and the companies within it, is defined by safety performance. NiQuan has proved, once again, that Trinidad and Tobago can deliver an energy project safely even in the face of some of very tough circumstances.
5. Open for Business: Related to the pandemic, the success of the NiQuan plant is a signal that, despite everything, Trinidad and Tobago remains open for business and the country is proactively embracing recovery rather than waiting for the storm to blow over. The energy sector will play a key part in the return to economic normal and NiQuan is very proud to take its place in that sector and play its part.
Wells observed that the plant has created 63 full-time jobs.
He pointed out that there will also be significantly more jobs generated in the local supply chain to support the plant through its operational lifetime of 25 years or more.
In May 2019, NiQuan went to market in May to raise US$100 million. It issued a bond, for an 18-month term to meet its completion date of December 31, 2019, repay indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.
Covid Impact
Originally carded for a December 2019, start-up, Wells said, it was the Covid-19 pandemic, contributed to the plant’s delay.
“The primary impact on the schedule was caused by the Covid-19 Pandemic, both directly, through the need to adjust working practices to protect the workforce and the wider population and to comply with the Ministry of Health regulations, and indirectly due to the impact of the global supply chain and the availability of components from overseas and the access to necessary expat technical expertise and the consequent need to develop effective local mitigations,” Wells told the Sunday Express, in an exclusive interview last week.
He explained that the challenges the plant faced before start-up were no different from any other project but were exacerbated by Covid.
“The restrictions of Covid impacted our supply chain and both limited our access to components and extended the time frame for their delivery. In addition, the necessary Covid protocols impacted the availability of expat technical expertise from overseas. Productivity levels, understandably, were also affected, but our priority and focus was on safe operations and the welfare of our staff,” he said.
“There’s no doubt that Covid-19 slowed us down but it never stopped us.
As soon as it was clear that there would be an issue, our HSSE team worked closely with our medical advisors, Acropolis Medical and the Government to create a fully compliant working regime that allowed us to maintain progress and manage the risk.
Working closely with our contractor, Junior Sammy, it quickly became clear that we could manage safe operations by the intelligent management of shift patterns and the creation of dedicated teams working in isolation from each other,” he said.