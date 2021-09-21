From raging teen to entrepreneur

AN OROPUNE woman went from rock bottom to having four streams of income.
LaToya Greaves-Tinto hopes her life story will serve as a testament to encourage others to go after their dreams, despite where they start off in life.
Greaves-Tinto said her life began to spiral out of control at the tender age of 12.
She said, “I was taken out of my first-choice school, Corpus Christi College, which I had just passed for and placed before the court for uncontrollable behaviour. They reprimand me to the St Jude’s School for Girls. I asked the magistrate to commit me until I was 18, which she did. I had hidden hurts from my parents. I went in there very weak-minded. I fought on the first day in defence of being bullied. I literally fought my way into being the big bad wolf. It gave me the power to be the leader of the entire compound. I was controlling the home in the most negative way possible. All the girls listened to me and were under my command. I instigated fights and even helped children to run away.”
Things went from bad to worse for Greaves-Tinto, when her continuous bad behaviour landed her in the Women’s Prison at the age of 15.
The unruly teen said she stayed in prison for approximately three weeks, before being transferred back to St Jude’s.
She said, “After coming out, I felt that I should take revenge. I gathered a crew and we damaged everything in the home (St Jude’s). Of course, I got caught again. Before they held me, I drank poison to end my life. I was rushed to the hospital. Doctors saved my life.”
Greaves-Tinto would spend another year raging at the world until she had an epiphany.
She said, “My turning point was at 16.”
“On my third trimester to prison, my mom fell in a manhole coming to visit me. She didn’t tell me directly that she fell, I learned of it after telling her to never come to see me again. I felt crushed, thinking what if she had died coming to see me. No one ever made the effort to come to look for me besides my mom. She came every Sunday to visit, and I will turn her down every single time. At this point, I made up my mind to make her proud and do great things. I was on my best behaviour moving forward.
“After a few weeks, I was placed back to St Jude’s and was offered an opportunity to be in the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Services where I started as an apprentice trainee. While training, I started classes to further my education. I eventually got my business subjects. I turned all my negative energy into a positive one—and led the girls with dignity. I encouraged them to all do better, and most of them did. I left St Jude’s at 17 because of good behaviour, and also completed every course the institution had to offer.”
Greaves-Tinto left the institution and continued the Fire Service programme, where she met her husband, former football star Hayden Tinto.
The Oropune business woman says she started her family along the way and now has three children.
In 2019, Greaves-Tinto opened an online clothing store, and the following year launched a registered salon/spa in Woodbrook.
“I always had a passion for change, and I like to see people at their best,” she said.
At 30, managing a business while juggling three children is challenging. When the pandemic came to our shores, things got worse, she said.
“Covid hit so hard, salons and other non-essential businesses were closed during the government lockdowns. I knew I had to come up with something fast because I have dependants. I thought of something essential that can’t be closed down. Like all businesses, I was affected due to the pandemic, but I had to quickly adapt to create multiple streams of income for my family,” Greaves-Tinto said.
“My two non-essential businesses were no longer making money, so I had to re-evaluate my situation and find a solution that posed few risks.
“I came up with the idea of food and transport, so I leased my car in December last year and bought a taxi—and put it on the road. It gave me additional income, which I added to my savings and opened Zidan’s Mini Mart this year. I did everything from scratch. The store is named after my son and also houses a pharmacy, which sells non-prescription drugs. It has not been easy, but I had to adjust to survive. Business is still slow for my online clothing store and salon. I hope as restrictions ease, things will improve.”
She said becoming a business woman has taught her independence. It has also encouraged her to be a role model for younger females wanting to achieve their dreams. Anything is possible. Never give up,” she said.
Greaves-Tinto had some advice for people struggling in life and have lost hope.
She said, “I felt unloved and unappreciated in front of my other siblings. I came from a large family. I always had to fight for attention until that made me rebellious and sent me down the wrong path. Prayer changes things. Dedicate your life to making a positive impact on society, and always be willing to go the extra mile. My persistence got me everywhere. Don’t be afraid of failure; it teaches you one of the most important lessons—when you fall, get up and keep pushing.”
Greaves-Tinto says she has a better relationship with her parents. She now takes care of them due to their failing health.