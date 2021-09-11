FSC breaks silence on Barita affair

AFTER weeks of questions from the Trinidad Express newspapers, Jamaica’s securities regulator, the Financial Services Commission (FSC), broke its silence Friday on the growing controversy over Barita Investments Ltd (BIL), which is listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).
The FSC directed BIL to publish additional information on the company and its financial performance in an addendum to the prospectus for the Additional Public Offering (APO) of shares in the company.
The prospectus was dated and registered on August 26, 2021. The APO opened on September 6 (last Monday) and is due to close on September 21.
In its news release, the regulator of securities in Jamaica said:
“...The FSC believed it was prudent for the issuer to formally release an addendum to the prospectus to ensure an orderly disclosure of material information relevant to the public offer.”
The FSC added: “The disclosures have been reviewed in line with our requirements for disclosures in management discussion and analysis. Based on that assessment, the FSC has no objection to the release of the addendum.”
In the 12-page addendum, BIL explained that just before the completion of the prospectus, it released unaudited financial statements for the nine months ending June 2021.
“Consequently, management has prepared an addendum to the prospectus to provide commentary and analysis in relation to the financial statements, key business drivers and outcomes for the Q3 FY21.”
BIL said in the addendum: “Additionally, the market may be aware of recent news emanating from Trinidad and Tobago, referencing Barita, and our parent company, Cornerstone Financial Holdings Limited, where certain questions and transactions respecting Barita and Cornerstone have been raised.
“We take our reputation and commitment to our stakeholders extremely seriously and to this end we have worked closely with the Financial Services Commission on this addendum to the prospectus with a view to give our current and potential customers, shareholders, our regulators, and the public enhanced information on Barita and its performance.”
The addendum does not frontally address the questions and transactions raised by the Trinidad Express in its coverage of this issue.
Those issues include:
• The sale of 11 million BIL shares on October 14, 2020, by a company named 294 Inc, which is connected to Cornerstone founder, Paul Simpson, for J$92 a share. Those shares were purchased by a company named Barita Finance, which was incorporated on November 29, 2018, as an offshore company in St Lucia, by Hewanorra Corporate Services. That was the same day, the same purpose and the same incorporator as 294 Inc;
• The sale of 12,047,520 BIL shares by Barita Finance on August 16, 2021, the same day that Cornerstone Financial Holdings Ltd, the parent company of BIL, purchased 15 million BIL shares.
New FSC chair
Documents reviewed by the Sunday Express indicate that Jacqueline Stewart-Lechler, who chaired the FSC board between July 2017 and September 6, 2021, also sold one million BIL shares on August 16, 2021.
Stewart-Lechler is identified on the Cornerstone website as being the company secretary of Cornerstone United Holdings Jamaica, which is said to be the Jamaican counterpart to Cornerstone Financial, now incorporated in Barbados.
On September 1, 2021, the Sunday Express sent Stewart-Lechler a list of ten questions pertaining to her sale of the one million BIL shares.
No answers to those questions were received.
Last Sunday, September 5, the office of the executive director of the FSC sent an e-mail, requesting that questions relating to matters pertaining to the affairs of the FSC, be sent to the executive director, Everton McFarlane.
The Stewart-Lechler questions were forwarded to the executive director on Sunday. His response, at 5.24 p.m. on Monday was: “Thank you for sending the details of your questions relating to Barita/Cornerstone for my review.
“However, upon review, these are questions to which my office will, respectfully, offer no comment.”
On Monday evening, Jamaica Minister of Finance, Dr Nigel Clarke issued a news release announcing the appointment of a new chair of the FSC, a retired central banker named John Robinson.
In the news release, Clarke noted: “We are fortunate to continue to benefit from John Robinson’s wealth of experience, relationships and competence.
While the BOJ is mandated with the responsibility for maintaining overall financial system stability, entities supervised by the FSC have combined assets that exceed the asset base of Deposit-Taking Institutions (DTIs), ie, banks.
“Consolidated supervision is therefore critical in preserving financial stability; and a strong and seamless working relationship between the FSC and BOJ is essential. I expect John to lead that integration from the FSC end.”
Jamaica’s Minister of Finance made no mention of Stewart-Lechler or her four years of service as the chair of the FSC in the news release.
Orphan trust
Last Friday, the Jamaica Observer published an article based on an interview on Wednesday last with Jason Chambers, chief investment officer at Cornerstone Financial.
Chambers insisted that there is “absolutely nothing underhanded happening” in the operations of the companies in the Cornerstone group (Cornerstone Financial, Cornerstone United Holdings Jamaica and Barita Investment).
In the interview, Chambers explained that Barita Finance is a vehicle used to facilitate specific investments for BIL.
“Barita Finance Limited is a special finance purpose vehicle whose shares are held in trust by an independent trustee, and as such there are no ultimate beneficiaries of the shares.
The independent director is independent of Barita Investments and Cornerstone or any other entity in the group.
It’s called an orphan trust because the shares are held in trust by an independent trustee, and as such there is no beneficial owner. These structures are used to provide off balance sheet exposure for clients,” Chambers said.
Wikipedia defines orphan structure or orphan SPV or orphaning as “terms used in structured finance closely associated with creating SPVs (‘Special Purpose Vehicles’) for securitisation transactions where the notional equity of the SPV is deliberately handed over to an unconnected third party who themselves have no control over the SPV.
“Thus the SPV becomes an orphan whose equity is controlled by no one.”
In discussing the relationship between Barita Finance and Barita Investments, vice-president of asset management and research at Barita Investments, Ramon Small-Ferguson, told the Jamaica Observer: “It’s governed by contract and there are limitations. Any investment activity that Barita Investments conducts on behalf of Barita Finance must be laid out by the rules set out in the contract.”
“As Jason (Chambers) mentioned earlier, there are circumstances that can warrant Barita Investments to be fired. By those set of limitations it does limit Barita Investments’ ability to operate Barita Finance. Our discretion is limited to the extent of the contract. It’s not discretionary to the extent that we can do whatever we want.”