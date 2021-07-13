FTC deliberating on Agostini’s acquisition

COMPETITION regulator, the Fair Trading Commission (FTC) is hosting stakeholder consultations this week on Agostini’s Ltd’s proposed acquisition in the energy services sector.
The acquisition involves Agostini’s Ltd and its subsidiary Rosco Petroavance Ltd seeking to buy 100 per cent of Process Components Ltd, a company owned by directors of Laughlin & DeGannes. Both companies import and service equipment for the energy sector.
FTC executive director, Bevan Narinesingh, said on Monday that the Commission only recently received the completed merger application.
“We are now in the process of internal deliberations and will also be conducting stakeholder consultations with customers and competitors in the ensuing weeks,” said Narinesingh.
FTC sources said the Commission is meeting with private sector customers and competitors on Wednesday and will hold discussions with public sector customers on Friday.
The FTC used the good offices of the Energy Chamber to reach out to private sector customers and competitors.
On April 26, 2021, Agostini’s Ltd and its subsidiary Rosco Petroavance executed a letter of intent with the shareholders of Process Components Ltd for the purchase of 100 per cent of the issued and outstanding shares.
According to a notice of material change on the T&T Securities and Exchange website, the acquisition is subject to Agostini’s successful completion of a due diligence exercise, regulatory approval from the FTC and the satisfaction of conditions precedent in a share purchase agreement to be executed between the parties on or before July 31, 2021. The signing of the share purchase agreement may be extended by the parties by mutual agreement in writing.
Agostini’s also disclosed that in its notice of material change, which was filed with the T&T Securities and Exchange Commission on April 27, “a request for an exemption from publication was made at least until the signing of the share purchase agreement.
“However, due to prevailing circumstances and the restrictions in the country, the pace of conclusion of the transaction may be more protracted than previously projected and as such the parties feel it is in the best interests of its investors and suppliers to publish the announcement to avoid any speculation.”
The Agostini’s subsidiary, Rosco Petroavance Ltd, is described on its website as being an importer and distributor of products to the oil and gas, manufacturing, construction and marine sectors in T&T. In its 2020 annual report, Agostini’s indicated it owned 95 per cent of Rosco Petroavance, up from 92 per cent in 2019.
Process Components is described as a supplier of equipment for the oil and gas, petrochemical, waste and wastewater, manufacturing and commercial businesses. It also provides services such as high pressure testing and certification, hot tapping, corrosion control and mechanical and electrical repairs.
If the acquisition is successful, it would be the second major purchase by Agostini’s for 2021. In May, Agostini’s announced that its subsidiary, Smith Robertson, had completed the acquisition of pharmaceutical importer Oscar Francois and personal care product manufacturer, Intersol. Both companies were owned by the Francois family.
For the six months ending March 31, 2021, Agostini’s declared after-tax profit of $101.56 million, which was 8.75 per cent more than for the same period in 2020. The group’s revenue was down by 5 per cent to $1.76 billion for the period October 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021.
The Mouttet family is the largest shareholder of Agostini’s Ltd, holding 39,925,538 shares, which is equal to 57.77 per cent of the conglomerate’s issued shares.
Local businessman, Christian Mouttet, is the chairman of Agostini’s Ltd.