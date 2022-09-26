WHILE some business groups remain optimistic about the national budget, the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce (T&T Chamber) remains reserved about the significant impact of the fiscal measures on the economy.
Responding to yesterday’s 2023 budget, the T&T Chamber said given the reasonable benchmark for energy commodity prices, several initiatives outlined in the budget such as cashless transactions, infrastructure projects, health, housing, information and communication technology and education kept in line with the budget’s theme “Tenacity and stability in the face of global challenges”.
“Notwithstanding this, the minister announced an increase in fuel prices. While the T&T Chamber understands the need to limit the fuel subsidy, it is concerned about the impact that this will have on inflation and the population at this time,” the Chamber said.
“More importantly, the Government reiterated its intention to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and with the engagement of the private sector there can be significant and strategic growth of several sectors. This is critical for the growth of the economy, as MSMEs account for a major portion of the private sector and the Chamber welcomes the new long-term loan guarantee programme,” it said.
While the Chamber is heartened with the investment in agriculture, it questions what transformational impact the incentives would have on the sector.
Additionally, the Chamber looks forward to the full operationalisation of the Trinidad and Tobago Revenue Authority (TTRA) which would allow for a fair and efficient revenue collection. “In keeping with the theme of the ease of doing business, we know that many of the digital transformation measures are ongoing and urgent implementation should be pursued to facilitate an enabling environment for business.”
The American Chamber of Commerce of Trinidad and Tobago (AMCHAM) said it was clear that the Minister of Finance attempted to balance several considerations in the budget.
“We also think it prudent that an attempt is being made to contain expenditure. In our opinion, the budgeted gas price is reasonable in the current climate. We welcome reductions in the tax rates designed to stimulate upstream oil and gas production. In addition, the reduction in taxes for FinTechs and the Financial Services hub are laudable initiatives,” AMCHAM T&T outlined.
AMCHAM T&T noted it looks forward to the operationalisation of the Special Economic Zones (SEZ) legislation as a means of encouraging additional investment.
“We eagerly await the rollout of the Developers’ Hub and applaud the effort to develop software as a service for the Government sector. This software also has the potential to be exported and the Hub could incubate smaller technology companies. The identification of specific initiatives to support the transition to a cashless society and to remove the friction of transacting business with the Government are also likely to have a positive impact. We are also anxious to see the results of the implementation of the restructuring of operations in the water and sewerage sector.”
The Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) president Tricia Coosal said the Ease of Doing Business, which was once again stressed by the minister via the pledge of digitisation through the strengthening of the Single Electronic Window and implementation of the electronic fund transfer framework to allow businesses to make payments to the Government by the business community, was a welcome initiative.
Coosal noted that TTMA has advocated for a more efficient tax collecting mechanism, stressing the importance of widening the tax net as opposed to further burdening the already compliant population of the country.
“In this regard the association looks forward to operationalisation of the Trinidad and Tobago Revenue Authority in 2023 and anticipates that this facility would allow for greater efficiencies in the tax collection,” she stressed.
The TTMA president also acknowledged Government’s initiative to further the operationalization of the Manufacturing Apprenticeship programme and the Export Booster Initiative as well as increasing the allotment of the Foreign Exchange facility at EXIM Bank are pleasing deliverables.
While Coosal noted the Government’s announcement of Value-Added Tax (VAT) payments of $4 Billion in 2022, however, she added, “The Association hopes the disbursement of VAT refund continues rapidly in the coming fiscal since the SME sector specifically suffers significantly from cash flow when payments are outstanding.”
The San Juan Business Association (SJBA) has given the budget a 7.5 out of 10, but expressed concern over the projection of the Oil price at $92.50 per barrel.
The association said the Government needs to be careful to not over stretch the projection of the country’s revenue.
However, SJBA was pleased to see a reduction in deficit from 9.1 billion to 1.51 billion (7.66 billion down), Signal to bolster the construction sector with starting new housing projects, housing allocation increased by 59 per cent year over year, increase in personal tax allowance for citizens by $6,000 and allocations to increase road rehabilitation.
“We are also pleased to see a focus on streamlining state agencies for greater efficiency. This will go a long way. We would also like to point out at this time and advocate that the government pay specific attention to relevant on the job as well as practical training in the public sector to further add to increasing efficiency and performance within state agencies,” the association said.