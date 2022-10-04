The World Bank’s chief economist for Latin America and the Caribbean, William Maloney, said yesterday that the Washington, DC-based institution has calculated that eliminating badly designed transfers, for example fuel, tightening up on procurement and controlling wage bills can save countries in the region 17 per cent of their expenditure.
“That implies that two out of three countries in the region can balance their budgets with those savings,” said Maloney, in a Zoom call with regional journalists yesterday in advance of the World Bank’s publication of its Regional Economic Review of Latin America and the Caribbean today.
Asked to clarify his statement about eliminating badly designed transfers, Maloney said the Covid-19 pandemic and this year’s global spike in the prices of food and fuel have hit many low-income families throughout the region very hard.
“Often, what we find in the region is that countries just subsidise oil prices or fuel prices across the board. That means we are not only helping out those poor families, we are subsidising fuel prices for the entire population, including those who don’t need it,” Maloney said.
He said the 17-per cent savings from eliminating badly designed subsidies, procurement reform and controlling wage bills would include better targeting of transfer interventions and relief efforts.
“It is not about eliminating all support for families. It is probably better from an economic point of view to not subsidise these products directly, but to increase transfers to vulnerable families. That is probably more efficient from an economic point of view,” Maloney said.
Last week Monday in the budget presentation for the 2023 fiscal year, Finance Minister Colm Imbert raised the price of fuels, as he maintained that the Government intends to cap subsidies on the commodity at $1 billion in the 2023 fiscal year.
Imbert also announced the implementation of a proposal to transfer $1,000 to some 175,000 vulnerable families to January.
Responding to a question on mitigating the impact of higher inflation on families, Maloney said: “In general, the World Bank has supported transfers to households to offset rising fuel and food costs as a more efficient way of supporting poor families than blanket subsidies.”
Earlier in his presentation, Maloney highlighted more effective public spending as being one of three categories of economic interventions that countries can make to get more fiscal space.
“We estimate that eliminating losses in badly designed transfers—for instance, energy, procurement and wage bills—could save roughly 17 per cent of spending, and that implies that two out of three countries in the region can balance their budgets with those savings,” said Maloney.
He said the World Bank sees working on more effective public spending as being a gateway to modernising the State and increasing public trust.
The other two interventions are maintaining or increasing capital expenditures and the inflationary erosion of some transfers particularly pensions.
The impact of inflation on pensions “tends to be regressive, as many pensioners are not particularly well off. It is also recessive because these people spend all of their money,” said Maloney.
He said renewed headwinds, including the war in Ukraine, higher interest rates and slower growth in advanced countries, have caused the World Bank to revise downwards its growth outlook for Latin America and the Caribbean in 2023 to 1.6 per cent from an earlier projection of 2.3 per cent.
