Fusing business with culture

There is sometimes a disconnect between business and culture—both often running parallel to each other.
But Musical Instruments of Trinidad & Tobago (MITTCO) is hoping to marry them both by capitalising on the country’s national instrument, the pan, to create a successful ecosystem.
How?
First, they’re starting off with the basic—setting up a pan factory.
Secondly, it will start manufacturing pans.
If it sounds easy enough, it isn’t.
It takes, at minimum, three weeks to manufacture just one pan.
And the pans won’t be made just for Panorama.
If MITTCO has its way, pans will be manufactured for the entire country.
And, with their vision, eventually for the world.
As for the ecosystem part—the company is planning to create a market for their pans.
Right here, in T&T’s schools.
It’s been the dream of Akua Leith, 38, the artistic director and conductor of the National Steel Symphony Orchestra of T&T, to push pan to the forefront of local culture and consciousness.
Why is a recorder taught in school and not the pan? he questioned in an interview with the Express Business last week as he lamented how inaccessible it was to get a pan or to learn pan.
He observed that the waiting lists to get pans made at present suppliers runs into years.
“The dream was more of a full ecosystem that supports manufacturing, education, performance, travel, concert and Hall of Fame. This is a very, very broad dream,” said Leith, who added he started to put pen to paper on the project in 2018.
In his view, as the country’s indigenous product, it has been well received globally, but struggles to even be included in the school curriculum.
After years of refining the idea, he teamed up with John Hadad and the HADCO Group to first make a pan manufacturing company which will come on stream at the end of the year.
It’s the cornerstone to Leith’s ecosystem.
With the facility being able to churn out more in different phases, it can supply an existing market, and as far as Hadad is concerned, create a new demand and market for it.
Hadad told the Express Business that it’s been in the works for the past two years- from hashing out ideas to conceptualisation.
For now, they have obtained a spot at eTecK’s compound in Diamond Vale and HADCO has been doing all the physical work to make the plant operational.
By the end of the year, T&T will be on stream to have a pan-manufacturing company, very distinct from the cottage industry that sprung up around the instrument from its inception in the 1940s.
Hadad conceded that it will cost some foreign exchange as the company wants to source some virgin drums for the business but once the company is operational, it will make it back easily.
“So, the thing about it is that one doesn’t really know what the true market potential is until you do the supply side. The best tools, the best builders in the world are here,” said Hadad.
“So, we have to ask why this hasn’t happened before. I mean, let’s be factual. Culture and business are two different skill sets. My hunch is that when you sit down and look at it, the best outcomes are always collaboration,” he said.
Hadad observed that to birth new industries in T&T, it requires government support or initiative.
“I think this collaboration is breaking ground. I mean we wait to see how successful it is. I don’t like to count our chickens before they are hatched, but I think we have the right mindset and a devoted team. We know that for two, three years, it’s not going to be profitable, but we will learn as we move into exporting, with an online market. The ecosystem is important and essential,” said Hadad.
MITTCO will produce a full range of high-quality pans to supply demand both locally and internationally.
Leith envisages a full-service pan ecosystem that would provide year-round employment in the production and craftsmanship of pans.
To achieve this, the company will work with a team of experienced and dedicated pan craftsmen, using quality raw materials, and integrating tradition with innovative manufacturing practices.
“I’ve had this idea for a while now…but was very protective of it until I felt I could collaborate with a team who shared the same vision and values as I did,” he said.
He lamented that at present getting involved with pan music wasn’t viewed as a full-time job for some, as it is perceived as being very seasonal.
And he wants to change that.
MITTCO intends to engage the wider pan fraternity to create more employment within the industry.
“At the end of the day success always lies in commercialising it for profit. What’s a fair profit? Let’s not get into that. I think it’s a commercially viable project.
“We believe in collaborating to compete, and have entered this joint venture with a genuine desire to promote this musical instrument globally,” says Hadad.
“Trinidad & Tobago is the home of steelpan,” says Leith, “We have, without doubt, the best artisan steelpan craftsmen in the world, and there is no better time than now to establish a world class company with international reach. MITTCO’s goal is simple: to keep the authenticity of steelpan manufacturing alive, here where it belongs, in its country of origin.”
“This is a big deal. We have a Panorama, we have a blueprint of a competition, that is now in other islands. You know, you can have an international panorama. You have also the opportunity of showing on a marketing level, professional ensemble, that is travelling the world, showing the highest point of performance for this instrument,” said Leith
The company’s board and shareholders combine musicians and pancrafters, and seasoned business professionals: Akua Leith, Mario Joseph, David Hackett, Robert Hadad, Joseph Hadad and John Hadad.