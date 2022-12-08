Fyzabad residents protest T&TEC tower

Residents at Siparia Old Road in Fyzabad are against the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) building an electrical tower in their area.
The residents said it is too close to their homes.
On Wednesday, they held a peaceful protest as they cited health and safety issues in relation to the 100 metre high tower, expected to be constructed 20 to 25 feet away from their houses.
The tower and lines are to be part of the Union Village to Gandhi Village 220kV circuit.
Resident Harrilal Rampersad said, “In addition, 220,000 volts emits a lot of radiation. We don’t know what kind of cancers (with) this line, every day, every night, seeing this in our faces...A lot of electrical vibrations for us to be next to this thing...We don’t have funds to relocate, this will be for the rest of our lives.”
Rampersad said access has been provided to the Commission to another tower through his family owned land and added, “We are not against the county’s development, we are not against the running of the lines, our biggest plead and cry is that this tower is in too close in proximity to our residential buildings.”
Four homes are due to be affected.
Rampersad said they have had four meetings with T&TEC and there has been no mention by the Commission about compensation to the residents but they (the residents) have pointed out an alternative location for the tower, 75 feet away. He said while two weeks ago they were told that the tower will be relocated and markers were placed, they have since been issued with a letter stating that the previous location will be used.
Rampersad pleaded for intervention, “They plan to come this Friday to start work to cut down some of the trees and begin ...We would like the minister to get involved, whoever has that portfolio and authority to make that call for them to relocate tower 47 to a safe distance from our residential building … This is supposed to be a peaceful protest. We are not going to burn tyres and block roads, we are trying to bring to the attention of the authority, the honourable minister, the general manager of T&TEC, we are trying for good sense to prevail.”
Rampersad asked, “How can they do this to us? What about our rights, do you just come and force this thing down our throats? We are not taking this, this is like dictatorial actions.”
‘Critical segment of grid’
In a release on Wednesday, T&TEC said it has held several consultations with the affected residents and reconsidered the route for one segment crossing Siparia Old Road. It however added that, “Based on the engineering assessments, some adjustments were made to the physical design and no further alterations are feasible at this point.”
It explained that the transmission line from Union Village, La Brea to Gandhi Village will serve as a secondary backup to take electricity from the country’s largest electricity generating company, Trinidad Generation Unlimited (TGU) in La Brea, to T&TEC’s transmission substation in Gandhi Village, from where it will be distributed across Trinidad.
“TGU provides approximately 50 per cent of Trinidad’s electricity needs during daylight and 60 per cent at night. The new circuit is therefore a critical segment of the electricity grid,” the release said.
It added the benefits as being additional security for the reliable transmission of electricity as, in the event of an emergency-damage or failure on the existing lines, the new circuit will continue to supply electricity to the country, avoiding widespread outages and also that the circuit will reduce the likelihood of nationwide outages.
“On completion, the Commission will be able to transfer power to the new circuit to conduct outstanding maintenance work on the existing circuit which is over ten years old and, in its current configuration, cannot be taken out of service for any significant period of time to allow preventative maintenance. The installation of the 22km long Union/ Gandhi 220kV circuit is proceeding in accordance with law and provisions of the T&TEC Act.”
It said the proposed path for the entire new Union/ Gandhi 220kV circuit, mirrors the existing circuit from Union to Gandhi. “Transmission towers will not be erected on occupied residential lands but overhead lines may pass over several open parcels of land. The compulsory acquisition process commenced in July, with the publication of the requisite legal notice,” the release added.