WHILE the decision by the Government to accelerate the much-needed Value Added Tax refunds is being seen as a step in the right direction by the business community, there are concerns about the non-disclosure of the oil and gas production for the last six months.
Last week, Finance Minister Colm Imbert revealed that the Government owes $7.8 billion in VAT refunds and Cabinet recently agreed to the issuance of VAT bonds in the aggregate sum of $3 billion. He said the VAT bonds will be issued between June and August this year.
Yesterday during his mid-year review budget presentation Imbert revealed that the acceleration of VAT refunds via payment of cash for the amount of $250,000 or less will be paid between this month and next month.
President of the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA), Roger Roach said the Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs) in the manufacturing sector will benefit from the payment of VAT refunds, which will allow SMEs to reinvest, expand and grow, thereby becoming larger earners of foreign exchange for Trinidad and Tobago via exportation.
Speaking on the future of VAT refunds Roach said he hopes that while these current payments are being completed, a system will be adopted for the non-build-up of payment of VAT refunds in the future.
“The Association welcomes an opportunity to continue dialogue with the government to formulate proactive solutions to this perennial issue,” he said.
The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce said while the minister provided valuable insights into the oil and gas revenue over the six months, there was no disclosure of information on oil and gas production for the previous six months or what is projected for the remaining fiscal year, and how this will impact forecast revenue.
Oil prices, the Chamber highlighted, fell below budget for four out of the last six months, and similarly two out of six months for gas.
“The Government’s rationale for requesting an additional $3.8 billion in funding for the remaining fiscal year was noted. It is concerning that in such a short space of time between reading the budget last September and now, such a large increase in expenditure has been identified for 2023. We anticipated updates on major initiatives identified in previous budgets, such as the implementation of the Revenue Authority and the Property Tax, however, this information was not provided. We look forward to the Minister addressing these soon,” the Chamber stated.
The American Chamber of Commerce of Trinidad and Tobago said with a further reduction in actual expenditure in the next six months of the year due to the likelihood of reduced petroleum and petrochemical prices, Government expenditure should be focused on activities and initiatives that will generate income.
AMCHAM said the decision to accelerate VAT refunds and announcement of an intent to clear outstanding receivables is welcome and it is hoped that the latter, in particular, comes to fruition.
“With no major announcements of new initiatives or projects, we will continue to advocate for improvements in the ease of doing business and, in particular, more effective crime reduction strategies. As always, we remain eager, willing, and ready to work with the Government to achieve positive outcomes,” the Chamber concluded.
Also giving his view on the mid-year review presentation was former Energy Minister Kevin Ramnarine who said the six months of oil prices Imbert presented show a sharp fall in oil and natural gas prices from October 2022 to March 2023.
Ramnarine said this low-price trend will continue into September and that will greatly impact revenue collection in the second half of the fiscal year.
He noted ammonia prices for example have collapsed from a high of $US1,600 per tonne in April 2022 to around $US 340 per tonne in early May 2023.
Ramnarine outlined that these ammonia prices have a relationship to the weighted average natural gas price.
“While for the first six months actual revenue collection is just below what was expected, I don’t see that being the case in the second half of this fiscal year. The minister also gave no update on actual natural gas production in 2023 which he had forecasted would be just under three billion cubic feet per day.
“I estimate that it has estimated an average of around 2.6 billion cubic feet per day for January 2023 to April 2023. This will no doubt dent the Minister’s expected revenue collection for this year. I don’t share the optimism of the Minister about the economic outlook. I see the revenue position weakening in the second half and the natural gas production situation is very worrying,” Ramnarine disclosed.
The Confederation of Regional Business Chambers Coordinator Jai Leladharsingh said while the VAT refunds being accelerated is a good move the announcement that the Vat Bonds are 100 per cent redeemable by the BondHolder before the Maturity date, is a step in the right direction.
Leladharsingh said the chambers welcome the development that more tax and national revenue is being realised by the non-oil sector and the CRBC would like to see more growth and productivity in the non-oil sector, as this will prove to be a vital financial buffer should the price of our energy commodities enter into a state of decline.
The CRBC is therefore urging the Government to pay greater attention to the following sectors as they will play a key role in our economic resilience.
These sectors are:
—Agriculture and Agro-Based Industries
—Enhanced Manufacturing (High Tech &ICT)
—Infrastructure
—Hospitality & Tourism
—Shipping & Ship Building
—Packaging and Warehousing
—Financial Services and Bond Financing