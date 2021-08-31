AS PEOPLE search for ways to protect themselves from Covid-19, one company in Gasparillo is utilising ultraviolet (UV)-C technology to assist in the fight against the deadly virus.
Shivanand Nandlal, owner of Ronan Engineering Services Ltd is using light technology to sanitise spaces.
He says while this method is used in many countries worldwide, it is still relatively new to Trinidad and Tobago.
Nandlal told Express Business that people around the world must look at the quality of the air they breathe and the cleanliness of surfaces as they all have a profound effect on a population’s health and well-being.
There is no escaping that we are all at risk of contracting or spreading viruses and bacteria, Nandlal said. UV-C radiation is a known disinfectant for air, water, and surfaces that can help mitigate the risk of acquiring an infection. It is something that has been used extensively for more than 40 years, he added.
Nandlal explained on Wednesday last what prompted him to expand his company’s range of products and services.
“Ronan Engineering Services has partnered with 59S, one of the leaders in UV-C technology globally. We are the sole distributor for Trinidad and Tobago to provide lighting solutions with built-in UV-C beads that sanitise spaces. We like to say fighting Covid-19 one bulb at a time. Our company formed this alliance in March of this year.
“We performed rigorous research on the technology and the manufacturer before we decided to start offering this technology in Trinidad and Tobago. We are continuously seeking out new technologies that can enhance our lives here. We saw these UV-C lights as an additional tool in the fight against the spread of Covid-19 and other diseases as organisations and individuals attempt to return to some form of normalcy during this pandemic. By using this technology, we believe that we will be creating safer spaces for everyone to operate.”
Nandlal gave some more insight into UV-C technology.
What is UV technology
Ultra-Violet (UV) light can not be seen with the human eye. It is divided into three categories: UV-A, UV-B, and UV-C. It is a form of light emitted from wavelengths on a spectrum.
According to the US Food and Drug Administration, UV disinfecting devices use UV-A or UV-C light to produce a germicidal effect. This type of technology is used in clinical settings to help disinfect surfaces after manual cleaning has been performed.
Nandlal said, “Our lights range from bulbs to downlights to panel lights, making them plug and play with existing lights. The simplest and most affordable light we offer is the bulb light which you manually turn on the sanitisation mode by flipping the switch on and off. This bulb will then sanitise a two square-meter space for 45 minutes. Some of the other UV-C lights we offer utilise highly sensitive radars to detect motion for automatic sanitisation and lighting as needed.
“Spaces can be sanitised, even during operation. We also carry a door handle sanitiser that mounts on the inside and outside door handles and sanitises automatically. The UVC lights disinfect and eliminate up to 99.9 per cent of germs and bacteria. No water or chemicals are needed.
“When it comes to where these lights are in a home setting, we recommend the bathrooms, kitchens, and main entrances. For offices, we recommend customer areas, door handles, bathrooms, and anywhere else clients may deem high risk.”
Nandlal said Ronan Engineering Services also carries the sanitising wands and bags that individuals can use for their personal belongings. He said the bulb light is the company’s most cost-effective offering at $225. The automatic sanitising lights can range from $400 to $1,800, and the downlights range from $400 to $890. The panel lights range from $1,600 to $2,200, he said.
“We saw many organisations go out of business, and we lost some friends along the way due to the pandemic,” said Nandlal.
He said the level of consciousness within the company had to be enhanced to continue to operate within the current environment for its customers, the employees and the safety of their families.
“We continue to battle on in our endeavours to create a safer country as now more than ever, we need to do everything within our power to help fight this pandemic so that people can return to their jobs and rebuild. Our team started by looking at what functional technologies we can use to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. “We found that 59S was perfect as it was easy to use, functional, tried, tested and proven to work, and was affordable, and environmentally friendly,” he said.
According to Nandlal, his company aims to become a pioneer in sanitisation solutions in Trinidad and Tobago.
They have installed this UV-C technology at doctors’ offices, credit unions, restaurants, and homes across the country.
He said, “The bulbs come with a two-year warranty. The lamp life span starts at 15,000 hours and the UV-C at 5,000 hours. We would like to have a positive impact on the fight against the spread of Covid-19. We believe this technology can assist all public operated spaces to sanitise their environments so that persons can feel safe to operate within their facilities.”