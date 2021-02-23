Gender studies in T&T today

It is imperative we embark on gender studies at all levels T&T.
We need to look around, see what is happening.
Walking around with lighted candles in the night aids the concern very little. It does, however, sell candles, matches and cups.
What is gender studies? Gender studies explores ideas around gender identity and gendered representation. Gender, male or female, is constructed more through social and cultural conventions than innate biological drives or genetics.
Gender studies is a broad interdisciplinary subject. It encompasses literature, history, law, sociology and public health.
It encourages an approach to identifying problems, intellectual curiosity, and open and creative thinking that’s vital for innovation and progress.
Gender studies:
• relates to pretty much everything;
• transcends gender;
• is about equality;
• has real-world consequences.
Gender studies is much more than women’s rights. The same principles can be adapted and applied to theories of masculinity.
Gender studies is an inclusive project aiming towards creating the social, political and cultural conditions that can provide the greatest freedoms and opportunities to every individual, regardless of their gender, race or sexuality.
All women must own their story, otherwise they are part of the silence.
One is not born a man or a woman. One becomes one.
AV Rampersad
Princes Town