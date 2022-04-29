Get on board cannabis train

YOUNG entrepreneurs must get ready for the opportunities to come in the cannabis industry, Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi said yesterday.
He also assured that there is nothing wrong in big businesses participating in the industry as there are safeguards in place to ensure local content.
Speaking in the debate on a motion to adopt the Report of the JSC on The Cannabis Control Bill, 2020, Al-Rawi said the Government stands proud to lead the way in diversifying the economy.
“What this Committee’s report demonstrates is money can grow on trees and that money growing on trees has an economic potential that must be balanced against the risks to society,” he said.
Al-Rawi assured that protections are in place as he noted that the report focuses on criminalising conduct that jeopardises the most vulnerable.
He said there will be amendments to the law when the Cannabis Authority comes into effect.
“Coming out of a Covid-19 pandemic and transferring ourselves now into an endemic stage, Madame Speaker, in climbing down from our reliance on oil and gas, we the People’s National Movement as the Government of this country are proud to offer an opportunity to the people in the cannabis industry because it is intended to be regulated in a very strict way,” said Al-Rawi.
“To all young entrepreneurs out there, get ready Madame Speaker, get ready and set for a diversified economy which includes cannabis as an option under strict regulation,” he said.
Noting the concerns Opposition MP David Lee raised about children and cannabis, Al-Rawi said the law is specific and clear in the protection of children.
He said in the law, every aspect of the chain, from how the cannabis is grown to its use- is mapped out in a prescriptive form of the law.
The Bill, he said, provides an economic opportunity as he pointed out that this country’s geographic location and climate are beneficial factors for this industry.
Al-Rawi said this is a tremendous opportunity for persons in rural communities.
He noted that the decriminalisation of marijuana has already reaped positive results saying he can testify to the hardship of locking up people for two joints.
Al-Rawi said the report proposes an opportunity for economic profit and his constituents of San Fernando West are lined up behind the economic benefits the legislation offers.
“This report makes a recommendation that 30 per cent of any entity going into the development of cannabis as an industry, that 30 per cent of people who will get licences have to have local content,” he said.
“We ought not to be xenophobic and think we can do it by ourselves. There is nothing wrong with big industry participating in Trinidad and Tobago provided that we have local content factor,” he said.
In his contribution, Lee said that he has a concern about edible cannabis products which can be qualified as baked goods, chocolates, gummies, candies and some infused water.
He said edibles are very dangerous and when he did research, he found that the side effects of edibles on children are of concern.
“I ask the Government of the day to pause or even add some importance, some strengthening of the legislation to protect the children or the young adults as far as edibles are concerned,” he said.