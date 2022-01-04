Getting back to 100,000 foreign tourists

SURINAME’s State-owned oil company, Staatsolie, says it expects gross revenues for last year to be in the vicinity of US$400 million and nearly half of that amount will be paid to the government in taxes, dividends and royalties.

In 2020, the company paid US$132 million in taxes and royalties and in a statement, it said the production of Saramacca Crude was approximately six million barrels throughout the year.