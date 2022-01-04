Getting back to 100,000 foreign tourists

WITH the tourism sector in Tobago taking a severe hit as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, newly appointed Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Secretary of Tourism and Transportation, Tashia Grace Burris, said her aim is to return to 100,000 international visitors on the island, in the shortest possible time frame, along with addressing hotel room stock.
In an interview with Express Business on Saturday, 36-year-old Burris said with Tobago’s airspace being “closed” for almost two years it has been tough, but the division is eagerly awaiting the resumption of international flights, which start from January 10. The first airline returning to the island is British Airways, followed by KLM on January 29.
She noted that the Tobago Tourism Agency Limited is charged with the responsibility to attract and negotiate with airlines and to increase airlift and that mandate has not changed.
“In the new year, the aim will be to aggressively pursue some options available in our traditional source markets, as well as explore new and previously untapped markets. Further discussions with chief executive officer Louis Lewis, will be undertaken to see where the Division can provide support in achieving this objective. It is our goal to return to the days where we welcomed in excess of 100,000 international visitors to the island, in the shortest possible time frame,” she said.
Tobago attracted 100,000 foreign tourists to the island in the early years of this century, a Tobago tourism official said Monday.
With regard to some of the initiatives Burris would be bringing to the table to help the struggling tourism sector, she said the priority is to get a sense of where the stakeholders are at with their own organisations as well as the current state of the micro environment in which they operate.
“Some persons have already forwarded proposals for consideration. The Assistant Secretary and I have had some preliminary discussions regarding the way forward but in these first few weeks of the year, our focus is to get a true sense of what is needed and then we would be in a position to formally announce what plans have been formulated going forward,” Burris said.
She explained that the three key considerations moving forward are; ensuring that the industry operates according to international standards; ensuring that stakeholders abide by the necessary regulations and that all activities are geared towards ensuring return on investment.
“We intend to focus on the introduction of community-based tourism initiatives, investing in tourism start-ups, renovation to existing attractions and the development of new ones and opening up Tobago to the regional market,” she said.
With respect to further upgrades of hotel stock to attract more tourists, Burris highlighted that an audit of room stock on the island has revealed that there is a shortage of rooms in all categories.
“Financial support by way of grants has been provided to accommodation providers to undertake upgrades to their properties, while the island was waiting to reopen fully. I intend to tour some of these facilities personally to get a sense of what work has been undertaken.
“There may be some properties that did not meet the criteria for accessing these grants. I will need to get a sense of how many of them fall into this category and what can be done to assist. Attracting tourists does not only hinge on the quality of room stock but a number of other factors that can make or break the destination, so those issues have to be comprehensively addressed,” Burris stressed.
Asked for an update on the construction of the $500 million Marriott-branded hotel that is expected to take place at Rocky Bay, Burris said she is still awaiting some information regarding that project so she was not in a position to comment at this time.
Accountability
One of the Tourism Secretary’s goals while in office is greater transparency and accountability of finances, as past incidents where money has gone “missing” from the Division have been well-ventilated in the public domain.
“We have to remove party politics from the governance conversation. The people expect better from us and it is our intention to deliver. It may mean having some hard conversations on where we are at. It may also mean revealing some information to the public that will cause discomfort in some quarters.
“I eagerly await audits into the THA so that we can be shown where our weaknesses are and how we can put the necessary checks and balances in place to ensure that certain situations do not re-occur,” she said.
Asked about the controversial zipline project, under former secretary Tracy Davidson-Celestine, Burris said a status report has been forwarded and that matter is now being handled by the Office of the Chief Secretary.
Carnival
With the cancellation of Carnival 2021 due to the pandemic, the Tobago Festivals Commission Ltd (TFCL) suggested that island host Carnival in October 2022, once the virus permits. Burris said at this time the focus is getting a handle on the Covid situation.
“Carnival cannot happen in a physical sense if we are unable to guarantee the safety of citizens and visitors. It is my intention to discuss with the CEO of the Commission medium-term possibilities. We see the importance of Carnival as a product and we will examine what options are available. Certainly once we get our Covid situation sufficiently under control, we will examine the possibility of having such an activity,” she noted.
Becoming the Tourism Secretary
Burris who grew up in both Canaan and Scarborough said her passion has always been about her island and how she could contribute to making it a better place.
“Joining the party and subsequently fighting the General Election in 2020 allowed me the opportunity to gain experience in representation and governance. I assisted the party behind the scenes in the January 2021 campaign and took on an even greater role in the December campaign.
“I honestly had no expectation to be called to service and I was surprised and humbled when Chief Secretary Augustine asked if I was interested. Looking back on my journey I feel like God prepared me for this challenge,” she added.
Tashia Grace Burris is a natural advocate. Raised in a household with five other siblings, academia seemed to be her calling as she had a thirst for knowledge as well as a great love for debating. As a holder of an Upper Second Class honours Bachelor’s degree in Computing & Information Systems and an International Master of Business Administration with a specialisation in International Marketing Management (with distinction), Burris pursues her passion for advocacy daily by seeking to empower, motivate, inspire and transform the lives of the people she comes into contact with. She is currently pursuing a doctorate in business administration with an international university.
Her personal experiences as a young, single mother, as well as in the corporate world, have made her a staunch activist for justice and equality for all regardless of race, gender, background or political affiliation.
Her work experiences span over 19 years and include the Young Men’s Christian Association, the Department of Youth Affairs, the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago and the Police Complaints Authority.
She is the proud mother of an 18-year-old son and an 11-year-old daughter.
Burris has a deep love affair with her island of birth and hopes to contribute to its positive development by inspiring a culture of change among youth who need to be prepared to take up leadership positions in a dynamic world. When not trying to change the world one person at a time, Burris takes delight in reading, writing poetry, travelling, nature walks, lazy days on the beach, baking and hanging out with her children.