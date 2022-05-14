GHL CFO resigned after advice ignored

A DIFFERENCE of opinion on how Guardian Holdings Ltd (GHL), a publicly traded company in T&T and Jamaica, should deal with deferred taxes in its first-quarter financials resulted in the departure of its former chief financial officer, David Maraj.
GHL’s chief executive officer, Ravi Tewari, declined to give details of the circumstances that led to Maraj’s sudden departure from the company.
On May 5, in a notice posted on the Jamaica Stock Exchange at 6.42 p.m., GHL announced that Maraj tendered his resignation with effect the same day.
On that day, GHL also released its first-quarter results, which declared profit attributable to equity shareholders of $179 million, a 1.70-per cent increase over the corresponding period last year of $176 million.
GHL is majority owned by NCB Financial Group (NCBFG), which is headquartered in Jamaica.
The Sunday Express was privy to a series of e-mailed correspondences between GHL’s senior executives and its chairman, Patrick Hylton, in March and April. Those e-mails showed that Maraj raised objections on how the company recorded its deferred tax for the Q1 results for Guardian Life of the Caribbean (GLOC).
According to the correspondence, Maraj believed the Q1 accounts to be “materially misstated, which shall have a material impact on the GHL Group accounts”.
The Sunday Express understands that subsequent to his objections, GHL sought an opinion from its external auditors, PriceWaterhouse Coopers (PWC).
Following this, Maraj resigned from the company and signed a non-disclosure agreement.
Maraj did not sign off on the Q1 financials.
The Q1 financials were certified by GLOC’s president, Anand Pascal, and its former vice-president of Finance, now acting CFO, Samantha Saugh.
“The reports are in agreement with the underlying accounting records, and in our opinion, reflect a true and fair view of the profit & loss statement for the period then ended and the financial position of Guardian Life of the Caribbean as at 31st March 2002,” the certification said.
In response to questions posed by the Sunday Express on the contents of the e-mails, Tewari acknowledged there was a divergence of views on the company’s deferred tax position.
Tewari said implementation of the new Insurance Act in 2021 triggered a review of the deferred tax liability of Guardian Life of the Caribbean (GLOC), as this new act defined an amount of capital that cannot be paid out as dividends.
“As would be expected in the normal conduct of affairs, there was an exchange of opinions with GLOC about the methodology and quantum of the deferred tax calculation. One preliminary estimate of the quantum was in the vicinity of TT$60m. The figure eventually used in the first quarter accounts was less than 50 per cent of the preliminary estimates, was examined by PWC as external auditors and met with the scrutiny of our audit committee. Given the total of our quarterly profits, the size of the deferred tax adjustment is not material,” he told the Sunday Express.
The Sunday Express sought further clarification from Tewarie on the issue of materiality.
According to GHL’s 2021 annual report, the threshold of materiality is five per cent of profit before tax.
GHL’s profit before tax for the first quarter is $214.28 million, five per cent of which amounts to $10.718 million.
The question to Tewarie was: “If the figure eventually used in the first quarter accounts was less than 50 per cent of the preliminary estimates, which was $60 million, that indicates that the figure used was less than $30 million. Was it as low as $10.718 million, which would be the threshold of materiality for the first quarter?”
He responded: “Materiality is a very nuanced issue. The important point here is that the entry was reviewed by our external auditors (PriceWaterhouseCoopers) who had no objection to the accounting treatment that was used.”
Maraj declined to communicate with the Sunday Express.
New structure
As to Maraj’s exit, Tewari said: “In the interest of confidentiality, it is not our policy to speak publicly on the circumstances of any resignation. It is also quite normal for our senior executives to be bound by confidentiality on their departure.”
Maraj, a former manager at PWC before he worked at KPMG in the UK, and at RSA Insurance in Dubai and Oman, assumed the position of Group CFO on March 1, 2019.
Kerri Maharaj resigned as CFO with effect from September 6, 2018.
Last week, GHL made a series of adjustments to its top management following Maraj’s exit, with changes to its organisation structure effective June 1.
In notices issued on May 11, GHL’s corporate secretary announced:
1. Maraj resigned from the organisation effective May 5 and Samantha Saugh was appointed to replace him in an acting capacity;
2. Eric Hosin, the current president of Kingston-based Guardian Life Ltd, moved from president, Guardian Life Ltd, to group head of Life, Health and Pensions;
3. Meghon Miller-Brown was appointed president, Guardian Life Ltd;
4. Michael Gerrard, chief executive of BroadSpan, joined the board of GHL.
On the changes, Tewarie said: “Guardian is almost complete in the construction of a completely new operational back office. This is based on technology that is agnostic to location. In other words people can be located where they are and process business for any part of the world. This design has a number of advantages. For one, it allows us to tap into pockets of talent across the Caribbean.
“Secondly, once Guardian starts to buy new portfolios and companies (regionally) it slows us to drop their operations on this back office. To begin with, both GLOC (in Trinidad) and GLL (in Jamaica) need to start to use this back office. This role is to ensure the entire group uses the new back office. It is also to ensure that the heads of both GLOC and GLL share products and expertise with each other.”
As such, Pascal and Miller-Brown will now report to Hosin.
Tewarie said that for Pascal, he “will be running a more powerful company as it will be enabled with the new technology”.
“Anand will still run the sales and service of GLOC. Part of the back office will be in Trinidad. Part in Jamaica. There will also be pockets in other islands. There will be no major disruption of staff. So GLOC will not be run from Jamaica.
“You should note that this position is not new. Up until 2013 (before I became Group CEO) I used to do it. The new technology did not exist at that time. So my mandate was to ensure that GLOC and GLL shared products, services and expertise with each other,” he said.
Tewarie is also set to depart the organisation.
On March 1, 2021, Tewarie announced his resignation with effect from December 31, 2022.