‘GHL has track record of increasing profits’

THE DECISION by Guardian Holdings (GHL) board to cross-list its stock on the Jamaica Stock Exchange is likely to have a positive impact on the pan-Caribbean insurance company’s share price on the local stock market, says GHL group CEO, Ravi Tewari.
Tewari said the Jamaica stock market has become increasingly more dynamic in the last decade, while the T&T stock market has become “less and less dynamic.”
The dynamism of the Jamaica Stock Exchange is evidenced by the flow of new stock listings there, Tewari said, adding that there has been a development of an equity culture in the north Caribbean island, “as the concept of equity ownership is prevalent among the rank and file of the Jamaican population.”
Tewari said: “Because of their appreciation for equities and their long-term nature, the price to earnings valuations on the Jamaican market are also much higher than on the T&T market and so is the multiple of book value that the company is trading at in T&T.
“It is within that context that we think it is going to be a great opportunity to create more opportunity for trades in our share, if we list in Jamaica, as we think there will be a fair bit of appetite from the Jamaican public once we do the listing.”
GHL’s group CEO also noted that the valuations of stocks on the Jamaica market is generally higher than on the T&T stock market.
“When you look at the multiple the Guardian share trades at in Trinidad, the multiple is too low. The multiple does not allow for the fact that we have demonstrated an ability to grow profits year on year. Certainly we believe that on a Jamaican market, the multiple would move to something that we think is more reasonable and that would have an impact on the share price.” Tewari said.
As of last Friday, March 12, West Indies Stockbrokers (WISE) recorded GHL’s trailing price earnings (PE) ratio as 6.89 and its market-to-book value was 1.14. By comparison, JMMB Group, which is also listed on the T&T Stock Exchange as a non-banking/financial company, had a trailing PE multiple of 18.30 and a market-to-book value of 1.44.
In an interview with Express Business last Friday, Tewari said the board of GHL “is hoping that the cross-listing can happen by the end of April. We are working out the logistics. That timeframe is what we would like to happen, but the process of cross-listing has to be driven by regulations and the regulators. We want the cross-listing to happen quickly.”
He said GHL is working with a Jamaican investment bank to create liquidity in the company’s shares on the Jamaica Stock Exchange. Jamaica’s NCB Financial Group, which is chaired by Michael Lee-Chin, became the majority shareholder of GHL in May 2019 with a 62 per cent stake. NCBFG paid US$207 million to acquire a 32 per cent stake in the Westmoorings-based insurance company in 2019, which along with the 29.99 per cent position purchased in 2015, led to the Jamaican company becoming GHL’s largest single shareholder.
“We plan to do it in a mechanism with an investment bank so that they would initially create a market for the shares with a stockpile of Guardian shares,” said Tewari, adding, “What we want is when we list in Jamaica and there is appetite that we have a relationship with a market player. Beforehand, they would source a stockpile of shares because we want to get the stock in the hands of as many people as possible. So when people seek Guardian shares, there would be a ready supply and it creates excitement on the market.” GHL was previously listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange between September 2000 and December 2013.
Share price and
performance
Asked if he thinks the listing of the shares in Jamaica would lead to an increase in the price on the T&T Stock Exchange, Tewari said: “We certainly do. Just based on the Guardian performance—and I am not talking about the one-off performance last year—but the trajectory of GHL’s performance. Since 2015, Guardian’s profits have increased by a factor of 2.32. So we are not talking about one-offs. We are talking about a track record of increasing performance.”
Tewarie is right when he says GHL’s profits have increased by 2.32 times between 2015 and 2020. In 2015, GHL declared profit after tax of $336.3 million and net income from all activities of $1.53 billion. For 2020, the insurer’s profit after tax was $780.3 million and its net income from all activities was $2.54 billion.
Tewari, who is a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries, was promoted to the position of group chief executive officer of GHL, effective January 1, 2014, following the retirement of Jeffrey Mack on December 31, 2013.
Former GHL chairman, Arthur Lok Jack, who announced his appointment, said at the time: said: “Ravi brings to the position a combination of wide experience, a strong technical background and a proven record of successfully managing the group’s largest segment. The GHL board and I are convinced that Ravi is ready to take on this new challenge. Ravi has all the right qualities to be a successful CEO and to lead the group’s future growth strategy.”
Asked to explain GHL’s performance trajectory in the 2015 to 2020 period, Tewari said the focus of the group six or seven years ago was to clean up the legacy issues, including the Pointe Simon project in Martinique and heavy losses on GHL’s US portfolio. He attributed the company’s recent success to the fact that it “went through a process of quietly revamping and modernising our technology,” by the introduction of digital and cloud-based modes of operation.
“From 2018, having built the infrastructure, we started to use it by building more sophisticated ways for customers to interact with Guardian. We invested heavily in artificial intelligence, software robotics and data science,” said Tewari.
Also contributing to the company’s performance trajectory has been a change in the way the group is managed and its approach to human capital.
“We stopped managing from the top down. We stopped pretending that the group’s performance is about the senior executives telling employees how to do their job precisely. We changed that model to one where the role of the executive is to set vision and direction as well as allocate resources in a sensible way. We started to create processes where the rank-and-file staff run with their own projects, becoming the agents for change.” the insurance company’s CEO said.
With the adoption of current technology and the change in management style to harness individual creativity, Tewari believes the insurance group has only touched the surface of what it can become.
“We really believe that with this approach, Guardian will become an international-quality insurance group that just happens to be domiciled in the Caribbean,” its CEO said.
Disquiet over dividends
In the chairman’s report accompanying the 2020 results, GHL chairman, Patrick Hylton, who is NCBFG’s group president, described the insurance company’s 12 per cent after-tax growth to $780.3 million as “excellent results.”
Despite those results, the GHL board decided not to declare a final dividend for 2020, having previously suspended the interim dividend, which was because curtailment of dividend outflows by central banks, according to Hylton.
Tewari acknowledged that shareholders do depend on their dividends, admitting that the GHL board is “very conscious” that the non-payment by GHL for 2020 would cause “some hardship.”
“But at the same time, we believe we have also to balance that with managing the resources of the company for long-term viability,” said Tewari, pointing out that the Dutch Caribbean regulators had suspended dividend payments by the group’s subsidiaries there to Port of Spain. T&T, Dutch Caribbean and Jamaica are the group’s main subsidiaries. Asked whether the non-payment of dividends would continue into 2021, Tewari said: “I have to be careful not to make forward-looking statements, but my expectation is that we would recommence and pay our interim dividend, which is due mid year...and my working assumption is that full dividend flow would return in 2021.”