GHL profit jumps 69.5 per cent

WESTMOORINGS-based Guardian Holdings Ltd (GHL) yesterday declared an after-tax profit of $260.29 million for the first six months of its financial year, which was 69.50 per cent higher than for the same period in 2020.
The insurance company’s profits were boosted by net income from investing activities, which increased by 143 per cent to $769.94 million, in the period from January to June 2021, from $315.62 million in the same period in 2020.
“This increase was primarily on account of net fair value gains which recorded a favourable movement of $420 million, from a loss of $309 million in the prior period to a gain of $111 million in this period, driven by net positive movements in the group’s regional equity portfolios,” said Patrick Hylton in his chairman’s report for the half year.
On the other hand, the insurer experienced a 24.3 per cent drop in its net income from insurance activities, which fell to $417 million in the first half of 2021, from $550.95 million for the previous period.
Of the decline in the net income from insurance activities, Hylton said: “This is largely driven by our Trinidad Life, Health and Pension business that experienced an increase in policy lapses and a decrease in premium collection as a result of the lockdowns triggered by Covid-19.
“Gross premiums increased year-over-year by $210 million or six per cent and net premiums increased by $30 million or one per cent. The Life, Health and Pension business segment recorded four per cent growth in gross premiums primarily from the Trinidad and Jamaican markets.”
The GHL chairman added that the integration of the life insurance and annuities portfolio acquired by Guardian Life Ltd at the end of Q3 2020 from NCB Insurance Company Ltd, has contributed to the increase in this segment’s results for the half-year.
Hylton also pointed out that GHL’s operating expenses for the period January to June 2021 were $769.63 million, an increase of 24 per cent over the previous year’s number.
“The group is closely monitoring expenses as it continues to incur costs associated with the implementation of IFRS 17 (Insurance Contracts) as well as with our Group wide transformation initiatives,” said Hylton.
The GHL chairman described the group’s performance as “solid notwithstanding the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, adding: “Vaccination activities are continuing in our region; however, the emergence of variants contributes to an uncertain path towards full economic recovery. As a result, economic headwinds continue to persist in all of our operating territories.”
GHL’s board decided to reinstate the interim dividend, with the directors proposing an interim payment of $0.18 a share to be paid to shareholders on record on August 12, 2021. The group did not pay either an interim or a final dividend for 2020.
Some 61.96 per cent of GHL was owned by Jamaica’s NCB Financial Group as at February 4, 2021, according to the insurance group’s 2020 annual report.
GHL’s second largest shareholder is Tenetic Ltd with 6.66 per cent. Tenetic is jointly owned by the Lok Jack and Ahamad families.