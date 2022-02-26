GHL profits rise 1%

WESTMOORINGS-headquartered Guardian Holdings Ltd (GHL) on Friday reported profit attributable to its shareholders of $782.33 million for its 2021 financial year, which is one per cent more than the $774.45 million the insurance company declared in 2020.
GHL, which is listed on the T&T Stock Exchange and cross-listed in Jamaica, recorded net income from its insurance activities of $1.06 billion for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021. That represents a decline of 24.91 per cent compared to the $1.41 billion the insurance group generated from its insurance activities in 2020.
“This performance was adversely affected by the US$10 million ($67.4 million) loss in Guardian Re, our Bermuda-based reinsurance company, as was disclosed in the third quarter 2021 chairman’s report,” said GHL chairman, Patrick Hylton, in comments accompanying the 2021 financials.
“Our life insurance operations have been negatively impacted by policy lapses, largely attributed to the challenging economic environment. The latter impact manifested in a subdued fourth quarter 2021 performance,” Hylton added. Hylton is the president and CEO of Jamaica’s NCB Financial Group, which is the majority shareholder of GHL.
The GHL chairman said the group was encouraged by its ability to grow its gross written premiums and its net written premiums. The insurance group’s gross written premiums for 2021 totalled $7.03 billion, which was 7.22 per cent higher than in 2020. GHL’s net written premiums in 2021 were 5.58 per cent higher than in 2020.
The group, however, reported a 63 per cent increase in its net income from investing activities, which jumped to $1.61 billion in 2021 from $988.63 million in 2020.
“A significant element of this increase is attributable to fair value gains in local market equities of our respective operating jurisdictions. The group, as expected, continues to monitor the investment markets and rebalance portfolios as necessary,” said Hylton. GHL currently serves markets in 21 countries across the English and Dutch Caribbean,
GHL’s net income from all activities was up by 10.61 per cent to $2.81 billion in 2021, from $2.54 billion in 2020.
Expenses
The group’s total net impairment losses on financial assets increased by more than eight times to $136.02 million in 2021, from $15.69 million in 2020.
Its operating expenses for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021, amounted to $1.50 billion, which was an increase of 9.41 per cent over the $1.37 billion the group spent in 2020.
And the company’s finance charges increased by 29.82 per cent to $199.73 million in 2021, compared with $153.84 million in 2020.
Hylton said: “As communicated in previous reports, the group continues to closely monitor expenses, notwithstanding significant amounts being spent in respect of IFRS 17 preparation as well as the group-wide transformation initiatives.”
IFRS 17 is the standard set by the accounting profession to provide consistent principles for all aspects of accounting for insurance contracts. It came into effect on January 1, 2021, and is due to be implemented by all insurance companies within three and a half years of its effective date.
In the chairman’s report, Hylton said that as of February 24, 2022, the date of the publication of the group’s 2021 financials, GHL’s application of IFRS 17 is ten months away.
“The group has invested significantly over the last two years, financially and operationally, preparing for this change in the accounting standard. IFRS 17 will have fundamental impacts on the insurance accounting activities of the group, including assets, liabilities, income and expenditure,” said Hylton.
Dividends
Based on the one per cent improvement in the profits attributable to its shareholders, the directors of GHL have proposed a final dividend of $0.52 a share for 2021. The group did not declare a final dividend for 2020 as “we think it prudent to conserve the cash resources of the group,” Hylton indicated in his 2020 chairman’s report.
With 232,024,923 shares in issue, GHL’s proposed dividend of $0.52 means the company is looking to distribute $120.65 million to its shareholders. As GHL’s largest shareholder with 143,326,379 shares, NCB Global Holdings Ltd is due to receive $74.52 million (US$11.05 million)on April 1, 2022 when the dividend is paid.