GHL profits up by 1.70%

WESTMOORINGS-based regional insurance company Guardian Holdings Ltd (GHL) yesterday declared profit attributable to equity shareholders for the three months ended March 31, 2022 of $179 million, a 1.70 per cent increase over the corresponding period last year of $176 million.
Earnings per share increased to $0.77 versus $0.76 in the comparative period last year.
The insurer’s net result from insurance activities was $266 million, a 28 per cent increase from the $208 million reported in the corresponding period last year.
Gross written premiums increased year-over-year by $95 million or five per cent and net written premiums increased by $82 million or seven per cent.
The company said its life, health and pensions business segment recorded nine per cent growth in gross written premiums primarily from the Trinidad and Tobago and Dutch markets.
The property and casualty business segment also recorded growth, albeit at a lower level, in gross written premiums.
Net income from investing activities fell from $332 million to $306 million, a reduction of $27 million or eight per cent.
“This decrease was principally due to net fair value losses of $33 million in the current period, compared to net fair value gains in the prior period of $25 million, resulting in an unfavourable movement of $58 million,” GHL chairman, Patrick Hylton noted in comments accompanying the three-month results. Hylton is also Group CEO of the NCB Financial Group, which owns over 60 per cent of GHL.
According to Hylton, the Guardian Group has started 2022 with a solid performance in the context of difficult economic conditions globally and specifically in our core markets. These include rising interest rates and high inflation.
He noted that the unfavourable fair value movement on the group’s local and global investments was partially offset by an increase in investment income of $28 million, arising out of an increased investment portfolio.
The insurance company’s operating expenses were $332 million, a seven per cent increase over the $309 million reported in the corresponding period last year.
The GHL chairman noted previous communications to shareholders that the group is closely monitoring expenses as it continues to incur costs associated with the implementation of IFRS 17 (insurance contracts) as well as with the group-wide transformation initiatives.
“As the year progresses, we expect our past investment in upgrades to our operations and our operating structure to continue to reap significant benefits. As a consequence, your board remains optimistic and excited about the group’s financial performance for the year,” said Hylton.
GHL’s 1.70 per cent increase in its profit attributable to its shareholders followed a one per cent increase for its financial year ended December 31, 2021.
CFO resigns
In a notice posted on the Jamaica Stock Exchange at 6.42 p.m. on Thursday, GHL announced that its group chief financial officer, David Maraj, tendered his resignation with effect from May 5, 2022.
Maraj assumed the position of Group CFO on March 1, 2019. Kerri Maharaj resigned as CFO with effect from September 6, 2018.
The Guardian Group sincerely thanked Maraj for his invaluable contribution and wished him well in the future.
Maraj is the second senior GHL official to tender their resignation from the company. On March 1, 2021, GHL chief executive officer, Ravi Tewarie, announced his resignation with effect from December 31, 2022.