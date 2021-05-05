GHL returns to J’ca Stock Exchange

REGIONAL insurance giant, Guardian Holdings Ltd (GHL) was welcomed back on to the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE), with speakers at yesterday’s listing ceremony underscoring the vitality of the securities industry in the north Caribbean country.
“We are happy GHL decided to relist its ordinary shares and we hope we will assist you in creating the value that every company seeks to receive from listing on an Exchange”, said managing director of the JSE, Marlene Street Forrest, in welcome remarks at the ceremony.
GHL was first listed on the JSE’s main market in 2000 and traded there for 13 years before voluntarily delisting at the end of 2013, due to the lack of liquidity of its shares.
GHL was listed yesterday on the JSE by introduction, meaning it had to publish an abridged statement of the company’s financial position no later than a week after approval by the JSE with listing to be effected within 14 days after the abridged statement’s publication.
Forrest said GHL’s listing on the JSE allows its entire issued share capital of 232 million shares to be available for trading in Jamaica. The company’s market capitalisation yesterday was $6 billion, which the Jamaican stock exchange executive was equal to J$135 billion.
GHL’s reintroduction to the JSE has increased the market capitalisation on the combined markets by approximately seven per cent, which makes Guardian the third largest company on the Exchange, measured by market capitalisation, she said.
The ordinary shares of GHL are listed on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange and the stock closed yesterday at $25.90.
As of yesterday, GHL started trading on the JSE using the symbol GHL at a price J$582.48.
Addressing the listing ceremony from his office in Westmoorings, due to the pandemic, GHL CEO Ravi Tewari said: “This is a very significant day for us at Guardian Holdings. It is significant because it fits very well into our future. Guardian has an impressive past. We are almost 175 years old, and we are the largest insurance group in the Caribbean. But we are not a company that spends too much time reflecting on the past. We are focused on building a bright future, and our vision for the future is clear.
“We aspire to be a company with the service and operational efficiency to compete with any company anywhere in the world. We aspire to be the employer of choice for Caribbean people creating unprecedented opportunities for the younger generation, and we aspire to be the most profitable company in the Caribbean”.
In closing, Mr. Tewari noted that Guardian is a Caribbean company, which is proud of its operations all across the Caribbean especially Guardian Life Limited and Guardian General Jamaica. He noted that the Jamaican economy is an exciting one, a place of growth, and a place of innovation. So, Guardian Holdings is privileged and an honoured to be listed on the JSE.
Herbert Hall, vice president investment banking at NCB Capital Markets, which arranged GHL’s listing, referred to the cross listing as “a big deal for our investors both locally and regionally. Investors will not only get to benefit from the most robust, most liquid and most buoyant equities market in the Caribbean but also have the opportunity to participate in a company that has a footprint spanning approximately 22 countries across the Caribbean.”
NCB Capital Market’s parent company, the NCB Financial Group, became GHL’s largest single shareholder when by acquiring an additional 32 per cent of the insurance company. NCB Financial Group now owns 62 per cent of GHL.
In February, GHL became the first listing on the JSE’s Private Market, when it listed two tranches of bonds with a face value of J$7 billion.